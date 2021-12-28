ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Date: Charley Pride Was Topping The Charts With “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” In 1971

By Andrew Mies
 1 day ago
Charley Pride’s 8th career #1 turned out to be one of the most iconic songs of all-time.

From his 1971 Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs album, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” led the way to a banner year which included a CMA Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, a 5-week stint at Country Music Number 1 and his only hit to make the Pop Charts.

Written by Ben Peters, the song has remained a steadfast part of country music through today with Luke Combs covering the song on CMT Giants: Charley Pride and remaining his most popular song through today.

Tragically a victim to the COVID pandemic, Charley Pride’s legacy as a trailblazer and one of the all-time greats remains strong.

RIP Mr. Pride… this one’s for you.

