Jackson County Health Department closes COVID-19 testing walk-ins

KANSAS CITY Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced it is canceling walk-in COVID-19 testing availability for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Those who already have appointments will still get tested.

The state is providing free walk-in testing Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663, located at 7820 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City.

The department will continue to host testing clinics at the Douglas Municipal Facility at 616 NE Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit after the turn of the year next week, with hours on Monday, January 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

You can find more information about the testing clinics at this link .

