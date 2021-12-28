ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What made Bob Stoops share a laugh with reporters over a hypothetical Alamo Bowl win?

By Eric Bailey
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Many college football coaches get doused with different liquids after winning bowl games. Fans have seen the typical Gatorade bath. But there’s also...

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a...
What did interim defensive coordinator Brian Odom have to say in his Oklahoma return for the Alamo Bowl?

It was media day for the defensive side of the ball as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Coming back to the Sooners after taking a new gig with the USC Trojans after Lincoln Riley’s departure, interim defensive coordinator Brian Odom took to the podium to answer a bevy of questions about the return and what it has been like preparing for the bowl game.
PODCAST: Bob Stoops was the hero we all needed

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. We've spent so much time talking about TBOW, recruiting, Brent Venables, etc., that we haven't given Bob Stoops enough credit for what he's done for the Oklahoma program over the last few weeks. Stoops will coach his final game as Oklahoma's head coach Wednesday night. It's a curtain call for the man who was just inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and already has his own statue on campus. We have no idea what Cale Gundy's offense and Brian Odom's defense will look like Wednesday night, but we know Oregon is down a lot of players. All of this might be a mess, but at least we know the OU program isn't a mess coming out of this thing. And we have Bob Stoops to thank for that. Eddie and Bob come to us from San Antonio and Josh joins us as he gets ready to go cover several OU targets and commitments in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game.
Bob Stoops says he'd be okay with a tequila bath if Oklahoma wins the Alamo Bowl

"What are they doing to do, fire me?" Very few people who utter that line can actually afford to be fired. Bob Stoops is not one of those people. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, Stoops is back in the crimson and cream for a one-night only reunion show, ceremonially passing the torch from his former assistant Lincoln Riley to another former assistant, Brent Venables.
What Bryan McClendon, Bob Stoops said before Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamo Bowl one day away interim head coaches Bob Stoops and Bryan McClendon provided a final update on their teams. No. 14 Oregon (10-3) is without numerous defenders who were practicing on campus last week and McClendon clarified their status and other things ahead of Wednesday’s game (6:15 p.m., ESPN) and No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2).
Sooner Nation should savor the sanctity of this moment with Bob Stoops

SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops did many, many great things during his 18 seasons on the sidelines with the Sooners. He did many, many great things. We wouldn’t have time to sit here and name all of them. He resurrected one of the nation’s premier—it might be the best—programs in the country from the darkest dumps it had ever been in. He won a national championship in his second season, and won 10 Big 12 Championships. He produced a pair of Heisman Trophy winners and was responsible for another coming to town. Numerous All-Americans emerged out of Oklahoma under his tutelage. And on and on. Again, we don’t have time for the entire list.
Stage Set For Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Two seasons full of promise and capped by upheaval in December will converge Wednesday. No. 14 Oregon will play the final game before new head coach Dan Lanning assumes the helm of the program, an Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 16 Oklahoma on Wednesday (6:15 p.m. PT, ESPN). Both teams were in the thick of the College Football Playoff race just a few short weeks ago, and both are playing under interim head coaches this week.
Bob Stoops keeps weird coach bath season rolling, says he’s open to tequila dousing after Alamo Bowl

We’re smack dab in the middle of college football bowl season. It’s been a bumpy ride so far, thanks in large part to COVID and draft-bound players opting out, but one tradition has held firm: Coaches getting doused in all manner of weird stuff following a win. We’ve seen the traditional Gatorade, the french-fried potato, and, if reports are to be believed, a mayonnaise bath come Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl. That’s a three-course meal in some parts of this great nation.
Alamo Bowl: A look at the Oklahoma-Oregon matchup

Last meeting: Oregon defeated Oklahoma 34-33 on Sept. 16, 2006, in Eugene, Oregon. Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 82 degrees. Bob Stoops will return from retirement to coach one more game. Oklahoma’s legendary coach is the school’s all-time wins leader. His 18-year record was 190-48. There will be nostalgia...
Bob Stoops speaks with KOCO 5 about coaching OU in Alamo Bowl

Bob Stoops is back on OU's sideline Wednesday for the Sooners' Alamo Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The Hall of Fame coach sat down with Mark Rodgers to discuss serving as OU's interim head coach and more. Open the video player above to watch part of the interview, and...
Bob Stoops has funny quote about taking tequila bath

Bob Stoops delivered a funny quote ahead of Oklahoma’s bowl game on Wednesday. Stoops is filling in as the Sooners’ head coach for their Alamo Bowl game against Oregon. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take the USC job, so the Sooners turned to Stoops, their former head coach.
