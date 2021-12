A warning has been issued to UK MPs from the head of NHS England that hospitalisations could exceed numbers recorded in January 2021. A study run by researchers in Hong Kong has found that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 multiplies 70 times faster than Delta in human airways. However, the virus was seen to replicate less rapidly than the original strain of the virus in human lung tissue, potentially indicating a lower severity of the disease.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO