ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lt. Gov. Matos says she tested positive for COVID-19

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said Tuesday in a Twitter post that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated &...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Coronavirus: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his wife and his son have all tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Walz confirmed the diagnoses via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s disappointing, I was looking forward to Christmas with my relatives, my family, but those things will have...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
TheAtlantaVoice

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus […] The post US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
U.S. POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,193 new cases

(WJAR) — Health officials in Rhode Island reported on Wednesday 16 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,193 new cases. Of the 3,193 newly reported cases, 2,697 were recorded on Tuesday. The other 496 were added to previous dates. The total number of known cases since the pandemic started is 227,178,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rhode Islanders#Vaccinated Boosted#Nbc 10 News
Turnto10.com

McKee renews liability protections for Rhode Island hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee renewed liability protections for Rhode Island hospitals amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 in the state. McKee announced an executive order last week calling for hospitals to transfer and accept patients to increase timely care and avoid medical facilities reaching capacity. "Hospitals...
HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,700; Positivity Rate Up To 16.54%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday. Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Turnto10.com

As cases of omicron plummet in South Africa, US health officials hope for the same

WASHINGTON (TND) — As omicron spreads and COVID cases rise, many restrictions are going back into place, making some feel like it’s a return to 2020. Proof of vaccination will now be required to get into restaurants, gyms, and other indoor spaces in Washington, D.C. starting Jan. 15. The new rule comes as the District set another single-day case record.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy