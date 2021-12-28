ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire contained after reported Israeli attack on Syrian port

By SARAH EL DEEB
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT -- Firefighters contained a blaze that raged for hours in Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday, officials said, hours after Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, igniting the fire in the container terminal. It was the second such attack on the vital facility this month. The early...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

