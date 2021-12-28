Yates Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Locate Teenager

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn, New York. The arrest stem from the original arrest in July of 2021 when Denman was arrested for harassment in the second degree. Denman was issued an appearance ticket at the conclusion of the arrest. When Denman failed to appear in town court, a bench warrant was issued. Denman was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment. Denman will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.

