Cape Coral, FL

Man wanted for using ‘cloned credit cards’ in Cape Coral

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
Cape Coral Police Department

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Police are looking for a man suspected of using ‘cloned credit cards’ at Cape Coral gas stations.

Investigators believe the man pictured and another possible suspect are using the fraudulent cards at multiple gas stations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The suspect pictured was captured on camera using a cloned card at the Marathon gas station at 833 Cape Coral Parkway East, investigators said.

Cape Coral Police Department

Police said the pair mostly try to use the cards on Fridays between 5 p.m and 8 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Fort Myers, FL
