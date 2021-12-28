ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Police: 2-year-old hit by car on Christmas dies

 1 day ago

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Garner on Christmas, police said.

Garner police said the family was loading their vehicle on the shoulder of Woodland Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, when the boy ran into the road and was hit by a car, news outlets reported.

The boy was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he remained in critical condition, officials said. Police announced Tuesday that the boy died as a result of his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, adding that the crash does not appear to be related to speed nor impairment.

The department will wait to complete its investigation before consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

