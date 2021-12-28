ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Providence Announces Updated COVID-19 Policy for City Employees

Mayor’s Center for City Services Booking Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today announced an updated COVID-19 vaccine policy for City of Providence employees, requiring all employees to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 14, 2022 and that they have completed their primary series of vaccination as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) by February 28, 2022. Today’s announcement updates the City’s existing October 1, 2021 vaccine policy which allowed employees to choose between providing proof of vaccination or weekly negative PCR tests.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and the best solution we have to fight this pandemic,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza. “A few days ago, 1,853 Rhode Islanders tested positive for COVID in a single day—a new record high for Rhode Island. With cases continuing to rise and our hospital infrastructure facing continued strain, we need strong public health measures and policies in place to increase vaccination rates and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for those who contract the virus. This announcement ensures City of Providence employees will do our part to keep residents safe while accessing city services and help preserve our hospitals.”

For the purposes of this policy, an employee will be considered fully vaccinated the date they conclude their primary vaccine series. Failure to adhere to this policy will result in separation from City employment.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool to protect the health and safety of everyone in our community against Covid-19. A healthy community needs a healthy workforce, and the vaccines can help protect all city employees as well as their families at home. We support efforts to increase the vaccine rate across our entire community and commend the city for their efforts,” said Dr. Andrew Saal, Chief Medical Officer of the Providence Community Health Centers.

Additionally, the Mayor’s Center for City Services continues to book vaccine appointments for the City of Providence’s large-scale COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for residents 18 or older. The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Providence Career and Technical Academy and has over 800 appointments open and available on a first-come-first-served basis. Residents who need assistance signing up for an appointment are encouraged to dial 3-1-1 or (401) 421-2489 to speak with a Mayor’s Center for City Services Representative who can walk them through the enrollment process in English or Spanish.

For updates regarding the City’s vaccination efforts, all residents are encouraged to visit the VaccinatePVD website or contact the Mayor’s Center for City Services at City Hall by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the PVD311 mobile application now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

