Calming anxiety: How to respond when worry takes over

By Editorials
Jamestown Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorry is a normal part of life. However, worrying can easily become overwhelming and reach a point where it does more harm than good, leading to a medical condition called anxiety disorder. Health researchers have discovered that 1 in 3 Americans will have an anxiety disorder at some point during their...

coolhunting.com

Clothing that Responds to a Wearer’s Stress or Anxiety

Designed by Iga Węglińska, the Emotional Clothing Collection comprises two tops that change color or flash with lights to indicate if the wearer is anxious or stressed. “The collection is designed to stimulate our sense of taking part and force us to focus more on our bodies, for example by calming our breath to reduce a stress level,” says the designer. The line also explores how fashion can influence perception and aid in healing through biofeedback (a therapy technique that uses sensors to help people better understand their bodily reactions). The tops, sewn with conductive thread, are made from polysensory fabrics that respond to heart rate and body temperature, sending signals to the lights within the clothes. The signal tells the shirt to change color, serving as a message for the wearer. When the color changes from a warm tone to a cool tone, for example, it reminds users to calm down and take breath. The aim is to help wearers practice mindfulness by visibly seeing their reactions. Read more about this innovative collection and Węglińska’s mission at Deezen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

5 Tools to Cope With Anxiety When Therapy Isn’t an Option

While it might feel like everyone you know is in therapy, more than a third of Americans live in an area with a shortage of mental-health professionals; plus, the need for therapy has only increased during the pandemic. Aside from that, so much goes into actually finding a therapist that we often breeze over — including the time needed to find one and the money that it takes to continually attend, especially if it’s an out-of-network provider — it’s easy to see that not everyone who needs therapy actually has access to it. So what can you do when systemic barriers stand in the way of therapy, especially when it comes to managing anxiety?
MENTAL HEALTH
The Tab

We asked an expert how to deal with pandemic anxiety when it’s all seeming like too much

There’s no doubt the pandemic has heightened anxiety and people’s own mental health problems. All across the country we’ve been thrown in and out of national lockdowns, told we can’t see our loved ones and found ourselves in the darkest of times. And now more than ever, given the current state of uncertainty, it’s important to hear that no one is alone and so many of us feel anxious, stressed and like we’re trapped in a dark space which continues to close in and get smaller.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WebMD

How I Deal with Sleep Apnea Anxiety

It’s only natural to have some anxiety when you’re first diagnosed with sleep apnea. This guide will help you manage your anxiety so it’s not detrimental to your health and well-being. There’s no need to suffer from anxiety because you have this condition. Here’s how I cope.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health
foodmatters.com

Coping With Stress, Anxiety & Maintaining a Positive Energy with Dawson Church

Through Food Matters, I have been on a life-long journey to discover some of the best healing modalities that you have inside of you. From the foods, you eat to the exercise you do to breathwork and meditation… All of these practices are in the naming of looking after your mind, body, and soul, especially when you’re trying to maintain positive energy. That’s why I wanted to ask if you’ve taken the opportunity to try Tapping lately?
MENTAL HEALTH
csq.com

Managing Anxiety and Worry

I have been afflicted with anxiety my entire life. I have spent endless hours worrying. Anxiety can be debilitating and exhausting. It can manifest in both emotional and physical symptoms. People experience anxiety in a number of ways, including:. Feelings of panic, fear, and uneasiness. Upset or churning stomach. Problems...
MENTAL HEALTH
henryford.com

How Exercise Can Help Reduce Your Anxiety

Stress and anxiety at any level can be hard to manage. If you’re searching for relief, try turning to exercise. Even the smallest amount of physical activity can make a significant difference and reduce stress. “Anxiety affects our minds and bodies. Exercise can serve as a natural antidepressant, boosting...
FITNESS
Jillian Enright

Anxiety: It’s Not How It Looks

Seriously, it’s time to get the image of a quiet, fearful person biting their nails in the corner out of your mind. Anxiety is an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes such as increased blood pressure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#True Threat#Americans
parentmap.com

10 Subtle and Surprising Signs of Anxiety in Kids

Anxiety is a normal and rather common emotion in children. It may be caused by family events such as frequent home or school changes, an unstable family environment, death or illness in the family or a stressful school environment. Science says that anxious parents are more likely to raise anxious children. That said, some children are born worriers, meaning that they are more prone to worry than other kids.
KIDS
Macomb Daily

Here are some tips for communicating with someone who has anxiety

When you try to talk to someone who is anxious, you have a greater challenge in being heard. Anxiety can manifest itself physically in different ways — but a key function that is disrupted is a person’s ability to communicate clearly. Anxiety can cause someone to overthink, get easily distracted and become overwhelmed by another person’s nonverbal cues and facial expressions — instead of paying attention to what the person is saying.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Anxiety

Generalized anxiety disorder commonly co-exists with ADHD in adults. The anxiety-ADHD combination is associated with greater life difficulties than having ADHD alone. Effective treatments for the uncertainty inherent in adult ADHD may also benefit anxiety relief. A recently published study from Canada examined the link between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS 8

Anxiety heightened on how to spend the holidays amid omicron

SAN DIEGO — Do you feel like you've done everything right? You got vaccinated, then boosted and were careful about protecting you and your family. Then omicron hit and now you are second-guessing whether you should see grandma? You are not alone. The omicron COVID variant is rearing its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

Microdosing Psychedelics Linked to Lower Anxiety, Depression, Stress

Psychedelic microdosing has increased as a coping tool for mental health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 Global Drug Survey. An international study of more than 8,500 people from 84 countries shows a link between microdosing and reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Conflicting evidence suggests...
MENTAL HEALTH
MySanAntonio

How to Overcome Anticipatory Anxiety as an Entrepreneur

Anticipatory anxiety is something a lot of people experience; however, many are not aware of it when it happens to them and don’t know how to manage it. In particular, if you’re an entrepreneur or facing changes in your career, you might be feeling this anxiety more often than usual, especially as we approach a new year that seems like it may be another wild one.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
MSNBC

Feeling anxious about 2022? Who isn't! Here's how to cope.

In a pre-pandemic world, people looked at the New Year as an opportunity for positive change, growth and a clean slate. However, as we approach the end of this year I’m seeing many of my friends and patients entering the New Year with high levels of stress and anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

ADHD and Anxiety: Everything You Need to Know

Attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, impulsiveness, or a combination. Anxiety is a feeling of unease, such as worry or fear, that can be mild or severe. If you've been diagnosed with ADHD, you may also have another mental health disorder. It’s estimated over...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Agitated Depression?

Depression is often portrayed as sadness and low energy. In cases of agitated depression, anger and physical restlessness play a role. Living with depression doesn’t always manifest as feeling “down.” Agitated depression is a term used when someone with depression has feelings of agitation, like anxiety, excess energy, and physical restlessness.
MENTAL HEALTH

