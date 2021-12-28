ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop Desmond Tutu to lie in state in Cape Town for two days

Desmond Tutu’s body will be displayed in St George’s Cathedral, his former Cape Town parish.

The body of archbishop Desmond Tutu, the revered South African anti-apartheid fighter who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days before his funeral on New Year’s Day, his foundations have said.

The lying in state was initially scheduled to last just one day – Friday – but has been extended to include Thursday “to accommodate more mourners”, said the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The statement on Tuesday gave thanks for the outpouring of support expressed around the world after Tutu died.

“This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves,” the foundations said, referring to Tutu’s nickname.

Tutu’s body will lie in St George’s Cathedral in his former Cape Town parish. His body will be cremated after the funeral and his ashes placed in the cathedral.

Attendance at his farewell on Saturday has to be capped at 100 because of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has said.

Tributes from world leaders poured in after Tutu’s death was announced on Sunday, and within South Africa, many are deeply mourning the passing of the last great hero of the anti-apartheid struggle.

For years, Tutu was the visible emblem of the fight against white-minority rule while Nelson Mandela and other leaders were behind bars. His hallmarks were religious faith, unfailing humour and an unstinting will to speak out against injustice.

South Africa’s national flag has been flown at half-mast since Monday, while Cape Town city hall and the famous Table Mountain have been illuminated in purple – the colour of Tutu’s gown.

Since Monday, the bells of St George’s Cathedral have tolled for 10 minutes at noon to start what the church hopes will be a moment of reflection on Tutu’s deeds. Religious services are being held around South Africa in his honour.

The foundations added that Tutu “was very clear on his wishes for his funeral”. “He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” they said. “He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available, and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral.”

He also asked that those who wanted to buy flowers send the equivalent amount in money to the two foundations instead, they said.

The Guardian

South Africa set for battle over legacy of ‘moral compass’ Desmond Tutu

From the moment he resigned from his post as a schoolteacher rather than comply with the orders of the racist, repressive apartheid regime in South Africa in 1958, Desmond Tutu never deviated from his principles, fighting for tolerance, equality and justice at home and abroad. This brought him love, influence and a moral prestige equalled by few others on the African continent or beyond.
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu taught us all the true meaning of greatness

I am lucky that in my life I knew Desmond Tutu, one of the greatest men of our time. This tiny giant, this impish little priest, had the dangerously insane courage of the gods. And it was through his God that he found the voice to unremittingly challenge oppressors and speak endlessly, eloquently for the beaten down, the trodden on, the innocent and poor of this world. And later, when the righteous justice of his rhetoric had come to pass, he – along with his great friend Nelson Mandela – proposed the national dignity that only forgiveness of the past and the vanquished can bestow.
Daily Mail

'You will be missed': Princess Charlene of Monaco shares touching tribute to her 'dear friend' Archbishop Desmond Tutu and says she'll treasure their 'fond memories' after his death aged 90

Princess Charlene of Monaco has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu after he passed away in hospital aged 90 over the weekend. Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.
The Independent

Voices: Desmond Tutu was a born preacher who exposed the sheer stupidity of apartheid

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the biggest contribution England’s deeply conservative Anglican church has made to the world in the last half-century.In today’s language, he was the most “woke” cleric the ancient Anglican church ever produced – railing against the opposition to gay marriage of reactionary archbishops, and comparing Israeli denial of core Palestinian rights to apartheid.His name will be forever linked with the long struggle to end the colonial racism of apartheid. As the European empires were slowly giving up racist rule and Martin Luther King was tackling racism in America, the white supremacists of...
The Independent

‘He held our son Archie’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a tribute to the late Desmond Tutu.The Archbishop and human rights advocate, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 90 on Sunday 26 December.Following his death, Meghan and Harry shared a statement explaining what the civil rights icon meant to them.“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world,” the message begins.“He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”The couple went on to reference...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Reaction to the Death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

(Reuters) -South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday aged 90. Following are reactions to his death. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.
The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
The Guardian

‘A patriot without equal’: world mourns death of Desmond Tutu

Politicians, religious figures and activists from around the world have paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the cleric, social activist and giant of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule who died on Sunday aged 90. The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said: “The passing of archbishop emeritus...
Fremont Tribune

Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dead at 90

Desmond Tutu, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent fight against apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 90. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of several world leaders who paid tribute to Tutu, calling him a tireless advocate for human rights.
