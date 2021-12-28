ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez For ‘Illegal Usage’ of her Song ‘Into The Groove’

By Mike Nied
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Madonna took to the comments section on Tory Lanez's Instagram account to call him out for allegedly sampling her music without permission. The Queen of Pop left a message for the rapper under a photo of him posing with a dog. Only she wasn't complimenting his throwback lettermen jacket or the...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

LeBron James Shows Some Instagram Love to Tory Lanez’s New Album

Tory Lanez has been receiving a lot of great reviews since the release of his 80’s style album Alone at Prom. Singles such as ‘Lady of Namek’ and ’87 Stingray’ created hype and anticipation for the album and shows how much of a versatile musician Tory Lanez is. The new album even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Tory Lanez
arcamax.com

Madonna has beef with rapper Tory Lanez

Madonna has accused Tory Lanez of ripping off her 1985 hit 'Into The Groove'. The Queen of Pop is not happy with the 29-year-old rapper's "illegal" interpolation of her track, seemingly referring to the latter's recent song 'Pluto's Last Comet' from his LP 'Alone at Prom'. The 63-year-old music legend...
THEATER & DANCE
rapradar.com

Video: Tory Lanez “Enchanting Waterfall”

Tory Lanez brings the thrills as Ashton Rain in the latest music video off his ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. Inspired by Michael Jackson’s icon “Thriller” video, the retro clip follows Ashton on a night out with his high school sweetheart, Diandra Edwards. Despite him morphing into a wolf, the couple continue fun-filled date before she too transforms into a wolf.
MUSIC
Popculture

Madonna Going After Rapper for Allegedly Ripping off Her Music

Madonna claimed rapper Tory Lanez is using one of her songs illegally without her permission. She took to Lanez's Instagram page to publicly accuse him, leading Madonna fans to bombard his Instagram page and demand he gives the "Material Girl" singer her due. Lanez has not commented on the allegation.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#Illegal Usage#Billboard
rapradar.com

Video: SpotemGottem Ft. Tory Lanez “No Strings Attached”

SpotemGottem’s flossing in his Back From The Dead album’s new video featuring Tory Lanez. Shot by Rook Director, SpotemGottem and Swavey detail their savagery lifestyle inside a jewelry store where they flaunt a bevy of ice. Bling bling.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy