In 1971, Norm Van Lier made NBA history with one of the strangest stat lines in the league history: zero points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. No player before or since had posted a double-double without scoring a single point. That makes sense intuitively. The sort of player that handles the ball enough to rack up 10 assists is almost always going to be good enough to stumble into a single point. If he’s big enough to pull in 10 rebounds, he’s probably going to at least draw a foul at some point. Yet for more than 50 years, no player in league history managed to match Van Lier.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO