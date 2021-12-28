ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gustavo Hamer an injury doubt as Coventry report no positive Covid-19 tests

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmLa7_0dXab16u00

Coventry have avoided any positive tests for Covid-19 ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

All members of the playing squad and management team provided negative results from the latest round of testing.

The Sky Blues are assessing injuries to Gustavo Hamer, Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter as they prepare for only their third game of the month due to postponements.

Ian Maatsen could play one of his last games as Chelsea consider recalling him from his loan deal.

Millwall have revealed that they have only 14 players available for the trip to the West Midlands.

The Lions have had to postpone their last two games because of a Covid outbreak and they are still very short on numbers.

Some of the 14 players available have yet to resume training since becoming available.

An attempt to have the game postponed was rejected by the EFL on the grounds they are able to field a matchday squad.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bournemouth waiting on Lloyd Kelly ahead of Cardiff clash

Bournemouth hope Lloyd Kelly will be available for Thursday’s home game against Cardiff. Kelly missed the 1-0 victory at QPR on Monday – Bournemouth’s first win in seven Sky Bet Championship games – as he was self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Boss Scott Parker says...
SOCCER
newschain

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon. The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Hamer
Person
Ian Maatsen
Person
Martyn Waghorn
The Independent

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to need knee ligament surgery and could miss the rest of the season.The England full-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on 23 November.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star should now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole frontline left wing-back in Chilwell’s absence, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tom Bradshaw earns under-strength Millwall victory at Coventry

Tom Bradshaw stabbed home his fourth goal in as many games as a depleted Millwall earned an unlikely 1-0 win at Coventry. The EFL had denied the Lions’ request for the match to be postponed and arrived in Coventry with just 15 senior players available. Boss Gary Rowett filled...
SOCCER
The Independent

Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces postponement of Everton clash

Everton’s match against Newcastle on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Magpies squad, the Premier League has announced.Newcastle had gone into Monday’s clash against Manchester United with their squad already depleted by positive tests and injuries, then also losing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury during the 1-1 draw.A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “Everton’s match against Newcastle at Goodison Park, due to be played at 1930 on Thursday December 30, has regrettably been postponed.Our game at home to Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coventry#Covid#Lions#Millwall#The Sky Blues#Efl#Matchday
newschain

Ralf Rangnick has not made as much progress as he had hoped at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United. Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss Man City game after testing positive for Covid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League game with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid, the club have confirmed.The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well.”Arteta is still expected to do press duties ahead of the game on Thursday.Arteta previously contracted the virus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

No injury let-up for Stoke ahead of Derby clash

Stoke resume their Championship campaign against Derby at the bet365 Stadium after almost three weeks without a match. City have not played since a goalless home draw with Middlesbrough on December 11 after their away games at Coventry and Barnsley were postponed due to coronavirus. Manager Michael O’Neill is still...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ben Brereton Diaz takes tally to 20 as Blackburn beat Barnsley

Ben Brereton Diaz struck his 20th Championship goal of the season as Blackburn beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 to move level on points with second-placed Fulham. The Chile international’s clinical finish in the 65th minute settled a game that the hosts threatened to run away with but could not shake off the Tykes who put up a spirited display that belied their lowly position.
SOCCER
newschain

Bristol City close to full strength for QPR game

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hope to be close to full-strength for QPR’s Sky Bet Championship visit to Ashton Gate. Andy King (hamstring) and Callum O’Dowda (groin) are closing in on first-team returns, but Nathan Baker (concussion) is set to miss out again on Thursday. Joe Williams has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Reece James adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Brighton snatch late point

Reece James’ hamstring problem heaped the misery on injury-hit Chelsea as Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stole Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in as many games still pushed Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the table, but the Blues failed to survive a marauding Brighton’s second-half onslaught.Welbeck punished a shattered Chelsea at the death, leaving the Blues one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool but with the Reds boasting a vital game in hand.England star James’ hamstring concern handed boss Thomas Tuchel another headache at wing-back, amid mounting injuries throughout the squad.Just a day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.More Info ⤵️#hcafc | #theTigers— Hull City (@HullCity) December 28, 2021Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy