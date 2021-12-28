ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tencent Music, Baudax Bio, Novavax

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday as conviction in the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures, following a four-day rally for U.S. stocks amid thin trading volumes.

At 12:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.13% at 36,348.4. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.18% at 4,782.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.56% at 15,781.682.

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 5.1% BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 9.8%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 7.1%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 7.5% BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks

** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 56.1% BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer

** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 6.4% BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board

** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY.O): up 15.2% BUZZ-Soars after upbeat Q4 results

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 1.2% BUZZ-Regulatory changes could impact Tencent Music - Benchmark; initiates with "hold"

** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA.O): down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 treatment fails late-stage trial

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 4.0% BUZZ-iQIYI's growth outlook uncertain due to China scrutiny - Benchmark

BUZZ-EV maker Arrival accelerates on ground trials of its electric bus

** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 8.8%

BUZZ-Soars as subsidiary begins mass production of LFP batteries

** Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX.O): down 24.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on $4.2 mln registered direct offering

** FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-RBC sees strategic benefits for FactSet from CUSIP deal

** Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on deal to buy hunting gear maker Stone Glacier

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 3.2%

BUZZ-Peloton may see demand softness in Dec qtr -Raymond James

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine authorization in India

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): down 1.0%

BUZZ-RR Donnelley down after reporting system breach

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Omicron#Dji#Ixic#Vipshop Holdings Ltd#Riot Blockchain Inc#Canaan Inc#Buzz Bitcoin#Flotek Industries Inc#Biondvax Pharmaceuticals#Gsk#Tencent Music Benchmark#Iqiyi Inc#Iq O#Lfp#Baudax Bio Inc#Cusip#Vista Outdoor Inc#Stone Glacier
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

Concerns are waning about the coronavirus omicron variant. Investors could be worrying more, though, that Novavax won't file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization by year end as promised. What happened. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were slipping 2.6% lower as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The company didn't report any...
STOCKS
Reuters

Carnival Corp, Insignia Systems, Scienjoy

The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year. At 12:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Dow scores six straight, and new highs to boot!

Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW SCORES SIX STRAIGHT, AND NEW HIGHS TO BOOT! (1603 EST/2103 GMT) The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended at a record high...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Using shorts to find early winners in 2022

Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. USING SHORTS TO FIND EARLY WINNERS IN 2022 (1201 EST/1701 GMT) While most investors holding big winners are likely to wait until after...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year. Home Depot (HD.N) and Nike Inc advanced...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

258K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy