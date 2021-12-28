ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ailing Wendy Williams holds onto driver as she steps into car in rare appearance after her return to show delayed again

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zViXA_0dXaZmJQ00

AILING Wendy Williams held onto her driver as she stepped into a car in a rare appearance after her return to the show has been delayed again.

The 57-year-old has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including losing her marriage in a love child scandal, a rehab stint, and her recent hospitalization for a "psychiatric episode."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ri4s1_0dXaZmJQ00
Wendy Williams was spotted holding onto a driver as she got into a car in NYC Credit: TheImageDirect.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02N9Gf_0dXaZmJQ00
Wendy appeared to be all smiles as she was out on the town with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Wendy was spotted stepping into a black car assisted by the driver in New York City.

It was one of the talk show hosts rare appearances since taking a wellness related hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show.

Sherri Shepherd has guest hosted the show in her absence and ratings have gone through the roof.

Wendy was out on the town with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, who she shares with her ex husband Kevin Hunter.

The talk show host was wearing a long brown coat and giant black fuzzy boots.

Wendy was smiling and appeared to be in good spirits amid her wellness related hiatus from the show.

WOBBLY WENDY

In November, Wendy spoke out for the first time about her struggles, and while she assured fans she's getting better, they won't be seeing her make a return to her show anytime soon.

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected," she told her fans.

The host continued: "I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.

"I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

"I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.

"I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

NEVER EVER

According to a source close to the show, Wendy is "never" returning to the show, and a new host will be announced at some point in January of the new year.

Notable names like Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, Michael Rapaport, and Bill Bellamy have been on the show as guest hosts.

However, Leah and Sherri have stood out, and some fans have been begging for the latter to take over the hosting role permanently.

The insider said: "Sherri is the frontrunner, and the staff thinks it's a done deal with her."

Sherri recently had to battle her own health issues, though, and underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis and was unable to guest host on Monday.

Her publicist made the following statement to Deadline: “Sherri is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

Former guest host Michael filled in on Monday, and Sherri returned starting Tuesday.

REPLACED?

Wendy is reportedly “jealous” as ratings rise with Sherri as the guest host, sources have exclusively told The Sun.

As the source put it: “Sherri is the closest to Wendy that her fans are going to get, and she’s funny!”

“Wendy can't stand watching people fill in for her. She just can't, and especially someone like Sherri who is getting the love from her own audience."

The insider also noted the daytime diva has grown frustrated during her time off for medical reasons.

“Wendy gets crazy jealous, and having to sit on the sidelines is eating her up but there's no way around it.”

“The show must continue and when Sherri's on, the numbers go up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YcLi_0dXaZmJQ00
Wendy is reportedly 'jealous' guest host Sherri Shepherd has ratings up on the show Credit: Jason DeCrow/The Wendy Williams Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQIi9_0dXaZmJQ00
Wendy spoke out about her struggles in November Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9lw6_0dXaZmJQ00
A source close to the show reported Wendy is 'never' returning to the show Credit: The Wendy Williams Show

Comments / 3

Olivia Bouvier
1d ago

I remember when she used to follow Lindsay Lohan stories and make fun of her when she was on drugs, and Amy Winehouse also. That's when I quit watching Wendy being a bully. So I guess paybacks...do come true in the universe.

Reply(1)
6
 

