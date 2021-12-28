ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County couple wins $50K on Ca$h Bonus scratch-off

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 1 day ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND – A Gaithersburg man and his wife are thankful that they celebrated early this year, as ripping into a gift pre-holiday delivered a whopping surprise. A $10 Ca$h Bonus scratch-off the man purchased while travelling through Montgomery County for work won a $50,000 prize. After...

foxbaltimore.com

Cecil County resident wins $1,000 a week for life

A Cash4Life ticket sold in North East, Maryland on Christmas Eve won a lucky Marylander $1,000 a week for life. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot generated big prizes across the state last week, including a $1 million win on a ticket sold in Takoma Park. The Cash4Life ticket sold in Cecil...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
FOX8 News

Siler City woman wins $1M from $10 scratch-off

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Anabel Monter Martinez, of Siler City, won a $1 million lottery prize from a $10 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I told my husband to go back to the store and check it again,” Monter Martinez said. Monter Martinez, 32, said it was her husband who […]
SILER CITY, NC
CBS Miami

Future Father Wins $1 Million Playing Holiday Winnings Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A soon-to-be South Florida father is celebrating a big win before the baby arrives. Christian Lainez, 29, of Miami Dade County, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Lainez told the Lottery that he wants to buy a house to start his family in. “My wife and I are expecting our first baby,” he said. “Now instead of renting another apartment – we can buy our first home together and get everything ready before the baby arrives!” Lainez purchased his winning ticket from Shell Red Road, located at 3500 Red Road in Miramar. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game launched in November and features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for $5. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
LOTTERY
