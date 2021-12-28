ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Police Searching for Burglary Suspect and Vehicle

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON. D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, December 26,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man shot after verbal altercation escalated in on East. Hudson Street

COLUMBUS, OH – On December 27, 2021 at 5:34pm, Columbus Police patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson St. on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital in stable condition. It was later learned that the victim had been in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual when multiple gunshots were fired, one of which struck G.F.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
Shore News Network

Holy Cow! Cop attacked, chased by cow

SUSANVILLE, CA – This story is no bull. A California Highway Patrol officer was assaulted and chased by a cow during a routine call of an animal roaming near the highway. “Our Officer Pratt caught on camera one of the many dangers we face on a daily basis here in rural northeastern California. Susanville CHP regularly handles calls of large animals that are outside of fenced areas and are threatening our motoring public by walking into the highway. This meat locomotive decided it had enough of being told what to do. Fortunately Officer Pratt escaped relatively unscathed! Remember to always buckle up, never drink and drive, and call CHP to handle those pesky cows that are outside their fences,” CHP said in a statement.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Shore News Network

Suspect in custody after shooting death Wednesday morning in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, OH – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Bethlehem Township on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021. At approximately 6:37 a.m. Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 9500 block of Sherman Church Avenue SW in Bethlehem Township in response to an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies located a 47-year-old Navarre man with two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Aultman Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
BETHLEHEM, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus nearing 200 murders in 2021 after 22-year-old shot dead on Shady Lane

COLUMBUS, OH – On December 27, 2021, at 4:39 am, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Shady Lane Dr. on an unknown complaint. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, 22-year-old Preston Bell, was pronounced deceased at 4:45 am. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or drussell@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 199th homicide in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Department
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for murder of 13-year-old he shot to death outside Tulsa apartment building

TULSA, OK – On Tuesday, Cherokee Nation Marshals, in a collaboration with our Fugitive Warrants team, arrested 19-year-old Christian Harrison in connection to the murder of a 13-year-old. The 13-year-old died last Wednesday after he was shot several times outside an apartment complex in west Tulsa. Due to Harrison’s Native American status and the McGirt ruling, he is in jail being held on a federal hold.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

One injured in Graham County crash

GRAHAM COUNTY, KS – Early this morning before 7 AM, Graham County First Response crews were dispatched to an injury accident located south of St. Peter on the Graham/Trego County line. The vehicle, on arrival was fully engulfed by fire and both occupants were able to escape the vehicle. One man was transported to Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in Wakeeny, the other was assessed and released from the scene.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy