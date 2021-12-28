D.C. Police Searching for Burglary Suspect and Vehicle

SUSANVILLE, CA – This story is no bull. A California Highway Patrol officer was assaulted and chased by a cow during a routine call of an animal roaming near the highway. “Our Officer Pratt caught on camera one of the many dangers we face on a daily basis here in rural northeastern California. Susanville CHP regularly handles calls of large animals that are outside of fenced areas and are threatening our motoring public by walking into the highway. This meat locomotive decided it had enough of being told what to do. Fortunately Officer Pratt escaped relatively unscathed! Remember to always buckle up, never drink and drive, and call CHP to handle those pesky cows that are outside their fences,” CHP said in a statement.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO