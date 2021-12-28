Boundless Leadership

Davis Smith is the founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear brand committed to fighting poverty. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. When I was 4 years old, my family left the United States and moved to Latin America, where I spent my childhood and much of my adult life. My father always had a new outdoor adventure planned, whether fishing for piranha on a self-made raft in the Amazon, climbing volcanoes or surviving on uninhabited islands. When I wasn't exploring the outdoors with my dad and brother, my mom was organizing service projects to orphanages and impoverished communities near our home. Our family didn't have much, but we had so much more than others around us — and we had done nothing to deserve it.

