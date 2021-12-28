Boundless Leadership

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoundless Leadership shares breakthrough methods to realize...

Forbes

Five Leadership Strategies For Thriving In 2022

Mike Esterday is the CEO of the global sales performance firm, Integrity Solutions. Every week brings more reminders of how unique and challenging a time we are living in. How and when will things stabilize? It’s becoming harder to know which indicators to trust. Momentum around the vaccines has been met with increasing concern over Delta and now Omicron. Lately, it’s a tough call even among some very smart people about when the pandemic itself will be over.
ECONOMY
rand.org

At the Intersection of Leadership, Strategy, and Foresight

Police leaders spend considerable time developing strategic plans, only to suffer as unexpected events and circumstances evolve in ways the plan hadn't anticipated. To create survivable plans, you must assess your capabilities and the environment within which you work. To do so, incorporate foresight to develop the adaptability necessary to thrive.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Bergmeyer Announces Leadership and Practice Promotions

BOSTON–Bergmeyer, the award-winning Design Collaborative based in Boston and Los Angeles, announced key leadership and practice advancements for the 2022 year. Highlighting the diversity of the organization’s talents and expertise, this year’s promotions recognize the people who have gone above and beyond throughout the course of the uniquely unpredictable 2021 year to assure Bergmeyer’s success within the design industry for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
Essence

Black Girls Code Founder Kimberly Bryant Removed As Nonprofit Head By Board Directors

Black Girls CODE has taught over 20,000 girls tech skills and has partnered with Nike, Facebook, and Google. On Tuesday morning, Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE, tweeted “Press release: so it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification.”
ECONOMY
CNN

Business leaders must step up to help people and the planet

Davis Smith is the founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear brand committed to fighting poverty. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. When I was 4 years old, my family left the United States and moved to Latin America, where I spent my childhood and much of my adult life. My father always had a new outdoor adventure planned, whether fishing for piranha on a self-made raft in the Amazon, climbing volcanoes or surviving on uninhabited islands. When I wasn't exploring the outdoors with my dad and brother, my mom was organizing service projects to orphanages and impoverished communities near our home. Our family didn't have much, but we had so much more than others around us — and we had done nothing to deserve it.
ADVOCACY
pajaronian.com

PVUSD board selects new leadership

WATSONVILLE—“It’s been a crazy, crazy, crazy crazy year,” Pajaro Valley Unified School District Trustee Daniel Dodge, Jr. said Wednesday, just before the board appointed trustees Kim De Serpa and Maria Orozco as President and Vice-President, respectively. They will hold the positions until December 2022. In addition...
WATSONVILLE, CA
prweek.com

Industry remembers former Burson-Marsteller CEO James Dowling: ‘His impact on the agency is felt even today’

HOBE SOUND, FL: Former Burson-Marsteller CEO James Dowling died at age 90 last Wednesday. Dowling spent 34 years at Burson-Marsteller, now known as BCW. He served in positions including president of U.S. operations, president of worldwide operations and CEO, a role he held between 1988 and 1992. Dowling became chairman in 1992 and chairman emeritus in 1994. He retired from the WPP agency in 1998.
BUSINESS
wjpitch.com

Definition of Leadership: Party decorators or leaders?

Our definition of “leadership” at this school is flawed. Following the vandalism at the school, none of the official SGA accounts said anything. The only one to eventually speak up was the class of 2022, who made a post over a week later. The post in question featured generic statements with basic font on a green background, something that would have taken the average person approximately 5 minutes to make on Phonto. What took so long? Before that, the most any SGA account had done was repost one of the statements issued by other WJ Clubs.
INSTAGRAM
utah.edu

Statement from senior leadership

In light of the recently reported racial incidents on our campus, we want to be clear that the University of Utah’s senior leadership team will not tolerate racist or hateful behavior in our community. We have said in the past and will say again, racist and biased behavior at this university is an offense to our entire campus community, particularly our communities of color. These actions will be called out for what they are—behaviors rooted in hate. We will continue to monitor these incidents and will hold identified perpetrators accountable.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckershospitalreview.com

CIOs foster inclusivity in bridge between hybrid and remote work: 5 insights

After helping spearhead the shift to remote work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIOs are now focusing on reconstructing offices and procedures to support both hybrid and remote workers long term, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 23. Combining the physical and virtual work worlds "has probably been...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

5 News Year’s Resolutions For Emerging Entrepreneurs

Are you going to make a New Year’s resolution that fast-tracks your entrepreneurial journey? Yes? Maybe?. Well, here’s some help to press the gas as an entrepreneur in 2022. If you’re excitedly anticipating your glorious future these 5 New Year’s resolutions can inject success into your business journey....
ECONOMY
Tom Popomaronis

How to Launch an Effective Thought Leadership Campaign

Most entrepreneurs and executives approach thought leadership as if they are playing a game leap-frog—jumping from publication to publication, blog to social, taking any and all opportunities that present themselves regardless of topic, outlet, or timing. We reach for the stars and try to get the biggest and best outlets to publish their work immediately. But the final impact of this approach has proven to be quite low—it is a scattershot strategy and your work will fail to make an impact.
World Economic Forum

How to adapt to a post-pandemic workplace - Young Global Leaders share their insights

COVID-19 has transformed the traditional workplace and remote/hybrid working has become the norm. Many employees are reporting post-pandemic burnout and huge numbers of people are quitting. Young Global Leaders share their thoughts on how to build more inclusive and sustainable work environments. COVID-19 has challenged the traditional idea of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

How to Manage a Fast-Growing Remote Team

Our team combines employees from 10 countries, and up to 10 new staff members join us every week. To find them, we use standard job sites or Linkedin and then conduct video interviews through the Spark Hire service. This allows us to do a large number of interviews conveniently and effectively in a short time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

