Pakistan: NTDC bans whistleblowing against its own mismanagement

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLahore [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan's National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has imposed a ban on whistleblowing against its own corruption amounting to billions of rupees, local media reported on Tuesday. The NTDC move to bulldoze any attempt to stop misconduct in the company was being seen...

