ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mideast in Pictures: Blind Palestinians play goalball game

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A group of Palestinians with visual impairments enjoy playing the goalball game at Saad Sayel gymnasium....

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Iran Federation Defends Footballer in Row Over 'Israel Flag' Jersey

Iran's football federation threw its weight behind former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia Wednesday after he faced criticism for wearing a jersey bearing an Israeli flag during a friendly game. 'He is one of the greats of Iranian football' and 'a symbol of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran',...
FIFA
dallassun.com

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns: Get ready for a free immersive, virtual ride

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Hong Kong Tourism Board has announced the return of the much-anticipated Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon on January 16, 2022. This would be a hybrid format event on a new stunning route, with free virtual race from January 3-16, 2022 and a physical event for HK residents on January 16, 2022.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Paralympic Games#Goalball#Mideast#Canada
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria. In plans announced during Sunday's cabinet meeting, it was revealed two completely new towns would be established at a cost of more than NIS 1 billion ($317 million), which will double the population of the Golan Heights within 5 years.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Turkey, Qatar enters into deal with Taliban on running airport of Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): Turkey and Qatar have entered into an agreement with the Taliban on the management over the international airport of Kabul and four other airports in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported. The parties held "productive and effective" negotiations during which they agreed to create technical groups to work...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China's message is clear: If you hit us, well hit back harder

The economic and diplomatic crackdown by Beijing on a small EU country demonstrates how tough it is willing to be against those who defy it over Taiwan. One of the most notable political dramas of 2021 has been China's showdown with Lithuania. Following the Baltic country's declaration that it would open a "Taiwan representative office" in its country, Beijing denounced it as a violation of its One China policy, specifically over the use of the word Taiwan as opposed to Taipei - which it usually tolerates.
CHINA
dallassun.com

Meet the Uzbek prodigy who is the talk of the chess world

Who exactly is the teenage Uzbek chess star Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who dethroned Magnus Carlsen as World Rapid Chess Champion?. Uzbek prodigy Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 17, has turned the chess world on its head by dethroning Magnus Carlsen en route to claiming his first World Rapid Chess Championship. Here's what you need to know about the teenage phenomenon.
SPORTS
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy