The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office has been able to recover several stolen vehicles and put vehicle thieves behind bars. Deputies have been investigating vehicle thefts in the Dozier area for the last four months and on December 17, arrested three subjects, Justin Wright of Dozier, Taylor Holloway of Opp, and Jason Short of Covington County. Each of them has been charged with theft of property first degree and criminal trespassing second degree.

DOZIER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO