SALEM (CBS) – All Massachusetts hospitals must reduce non-essential, elective procedures by 50-percent Wednesday, as facilities across the state face critical staffing shortages and capacity challenges. Salem Hospital is one of them. Doctors say the system there is overwhelmed with so many patients coming in because they delayed care earlier on in the pandemic. “We are in a code red every day, current state. I don’t see the cavalry coming, in terms of staffing,” said hospital president Dr. David Roberts. “We don’t have capacity to take care of the patients that are coming to us now.” During a virtual Board of Health meeting...

SALEM, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO