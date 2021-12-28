ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Start to 2022 With Southern Pressed Juicery

Cover picture for the articleAs New Year’s Day approaches many of us will plan...

wspa.com

Setting Realistic, Healthy Goals in 2022

Most of us overindulge during the holidays and lots of folks commit to change things and make new years resolutions. Do they work? Dr. Martha is here this morning to help us set realistic and healthy goals for 2022. Durham Psychology. 864-232-2218. dr.marthadurham@gmail.com.
HEALTH
palmspringslife.com

Healthy Priorities

The open spaces at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage will come in handy for the upcoming Wellness Weekend and Expo, Jan. 7-9, 2022. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY WESTIN MISSION HILLS GOLF RESORT & SPA. In this age of Covid, personal health has never been more important....
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
edglentoday.com

Source Juicery Launches All-natural Craft Cocktail Mixers Ahead Of Holidays

EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery, a locally-owned business featuring all-natural smoothies, juices, and food items is introducing its newest creation, Source craft cocktail mixers, just in time for the holidays. The business has teamed up with a Chicago-based mixologist, Lorna Biljan, to create the line of craft products that come in five different flavors. These include a Tailgate Toddy, Basil Lemon Sour, Chai Ginger Mule, Margarita Mixer, and Spiced Hibiscus Sour Mixer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
franchising.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Signed Agreement in Southeast Michigan

Medical Entrepreneurial Duo to Bring Healthy Fast-Casual Concept to Dearborn Heights. December 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Beyond Juicery + Eatery announced it has signed an agreement with local pharmacist Ali Saab and dentist Hussein Daher to open its newest location in Michigan. Expected to join...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Southern
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Fruit Away Immediately If You Notice This

Fresh fruit is one of life's simple pleasures. It cures a sweet tooth craving while also providing plenty of nutrients, antioxidants, and other vitamins our bodies need. Still, fresh fruit is a bit pricier than other grocery store items, which has us kicking ourselves when we open the refrigerator a few days later only to realize it's no longer as fresh — or appealing — as it once was. For that reason, canned or frozen fruit is not a bad option (and nutrient-wise, it's all relatively the same, according to EatingWell). Still, it's hard to beat the bright, strong flavor of fresh produce.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

If You Have This Kind of Salad in Your Refrigerator, Throw It Out Now

As the days get busier and busier right before the holidays, being able to put a healthy meal on the table in a hurry is a huge help — and pre-washed, ready-to-eat salad is a staple in many of our kitchens for this very reason. If you recently bought a bag, however, check the label ASAP. The FDA recently announced a salad recall on Fresh Express products sold in 19 states.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
GreenMatters

TikToker Reportedly Finds Whole Foods Dumpster Filled With Food — Why Do Grocery Stores Do This?

In the name of sustainability, an increasing number of people have adopted the "freegan" lifestyle. And although one might envision a diet filled with slightly rotten produce or slime-covered scraps, that often isn't the case. In fact, one freegan recently took to TikTok to expose a Whole Foods dumpster that had reportedly been filled with seemingly fresh, pre-packaged grocery items. This leads us to wonder why grocery stores throw out food at all, instead of donating it.
FOOD & DRINKS

