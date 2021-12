Stanley Cup, 20 other awards to be featured as part of 2022 Winter Classic celebration. NEW YORK - On Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30, 21 of hockey's most prized trophies, including the iconic Stanley Cup®, will be featured as the NHL Trophy Display presented by Discover opens inside Mall of America as part of a city-wide celebration of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be the first NHL Winter Classic® scheduled to be played in primetime and will start at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The game will be televised on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

