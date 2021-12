I stared down at the half-full bucket of water on the barn floor. It was chock full of drowned mice! What in tarnation?. I hadn’t been in the barn for awhile. I decided to get some work done, to weld up a dozen or so pheasants to sell for Christmas presents. I opened the big barn door to let light in. It’s been so warm, I thought I might as well take advantage of the nice weather. I had a half full bucket of water (my cup is half full) sitting next to the hydrant. I use the water to cool down red-hot steel that I heat with the torch and bend. That’s when I saw the drowned mice. Gross!

