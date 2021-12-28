ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Police: driver hit, flipped Virginia State Police car before fleeing

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EhkD_0dXaWCL500

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he led them on a chase that led to a Virginia State Police trooper’s car flipping upside down.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was heading north on Interstate 95 in Prince William County when he hit a trooper’s car that was stopped for a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported.

In a Facebook post, Virginia state police said: “When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, the Malibu intentionally rammed the trooper’s patrol car, forced it off the road, and then pinned it against the Jersey wall until the trooper’s patrol car flipped onto its side … The Malibu fled the scene and continued north on I-95.”

The trooper was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, The Washington Post reported.

Fairfax County police eventually caught up to the driver, identified as Douglas Johnson Jr. He’s facing charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, The Washington Post reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

