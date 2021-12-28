New year, new home: Hottest home improvement trends for 2022

If you are thinking of buying a home, one of the first major decisions you will need to consider (besides location) is whether you will consider resale homes, or brand-new, or both. This decision may be made for you by your budget, as most new homes in our area tend to be at the higher end of the range. But if new homes are in your budget, there are two things I’ve noticed recently that have changed in regards to buying a brand-new home. With low inventory, appreciating prices and an excess of buyers, builders are tightening up their procedures on getting buyers into contract with them.

