New year, new home: Hottest home improvement trends for 2022

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new year ahead, it’s a great time to make resolutions for your home!...

qns.com

Resolutions for the New Year — 3 home projects worth tackling

New Year’s resolutions are not always easy to keep. But when they’re project-related, that means they have a completion date — and that’s the best type of resolution. Here are three home improvement projects you can tackle yourself — or you can hire a QNS Home Pro to do it for you and remove the stress.
HOME & GARDEN
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Ways of Decluttering the Home Before the New Year

When a new year approaches, people often say, “new year, new me”. This is because for many the new year signifies a rebirth of sorts. It is a chance to refocus and start fresh. What better way to do so than by decluttering the home?. Decluttering the home...
HOME & GARDEN
KSDK

Refresh your space in the new year at Best Home Furnishings

ST. LOUIS — Before you know it, 2022 will be here. If you are looking to refresh your space in the new year, you may want to head to Best Home Furnishings. You may have noticed long wait times for custom furniture, but that’s not the case here. You select the fabric, and they build it for you in weeks, not months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
arlnow.com

New year, new home: Learn how to build your dream home

Here’s your chance to find out how to avoid costly mistakes when building a new home. Learn everything you need to know about new construction properties from successful agents on the top-selling real estate team in the D.C. metro area. Bridget Mendes, one of Keri Shull Team’s experienced Buyer...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How 7 Organizers Refresh Their Homes for the New Year

The new year is a perfect time for turning over a new leaf, taking charge of your health or home. This is the year you are finally going to get organized and live your best life. So what if your home is already clutter-free and functioning well for everyone? Professional organizers don’t have as high of a hurdle as many of us when it comes to getting a streamlined pantry or curated closets. That doesn’t mean their resolutions list is missing a line on organization! Here are a few things some home edit experts focus on when the calendar flips to January.
INTERIOR DESIGN
E! News

20 Things to Level Up Your Home in 2022

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. While New Year's resolutions commonly revolve around health...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

The open floor plan first gained popularity by combining the kitchen, living, and dining areas into one cohesive space. Now it's making its way into the full baths with 2022's next big thing: wet rooms. In its simplest form, it's exactly what it sounds like: a room that's designed to get wet. The main thing to look for is the lack of separation between the shower and the rest of the bathroom floor, both in height and partitions. By doing so, it creates a more efficient and spa-like experience centered around bathing. Read up on all the pros, as well as a few cons, below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WMUR.com

Luna is a 1.5-year-old mix breed looking for a new home

Hello, and welcome to another edition of WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. Live and Let Live Farm Rescue wants you to meet Luna!. Luna is a beautiful and very energetic 1.5-year-old spayed dog who is looking for her forever home. Luna is hoping to be adopted by an active family...
PETS
The Press

NEW HOME CHANGES

If you are thinking of buying a home, one of the first major decisions you will need to consider (besides location) is whether you will consider resale homes, or brand-new, or both. This decision may be made for you by your budget, as most new homes in our area tend to be at the higher end of the range. But if new homes are in your budget, there are two things I’ve noticed recently that have changed in regards to buying a brand-new home. With low inventory, appreciating prices and an excess of buyers, builders are tightening up their procedures on getting buyers into contract with them.
BRENTWOOD, CA
SheKnows

The Best Christmas Decor Storage Solutions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Decorating the house for the holiday is fun. Putting those decorations away? Well, it could use some help. But there’s something that can make putting away and storing your wrapping paper, ornaments, tree, and lights a little easier: having proper storage. When you go to decorate next year, you’ll be happy to see neatly organized boxes of ornaments and tidily packed away rolls of wrapping paper, rather than the disaster of crumbling cardboard, smashed glass, and torn paper you’re usually faced with. From Christmas tree totes to Christmas light storage reels, these are some of the most convenient Christmas decor storage options out there.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

How to clean your kitchen in under 15 minutes

It's a misconception that housework has to take huge chunks of time to complete. And especially around the holidays, when you're balancing time with your family, buying gifts and cooking dinners, you won't be able to spend hours cleaning every crevice. With a little planning, your kitchen can go from...
