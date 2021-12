FOXBORO (CBS) — We all know that things can change pretty quickly, but the Patriots are trending in the right direction in regards to COVID-19. New England got two players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday in running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langey. The team also did not add any new players to the list. Six Patriots players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of New England’s Week 17 game against the Jaguars: Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche, Brandon King and Deatrich Wise. There’s a chance they could all be cleared to play on Sunday, with the...

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO