Brooklyn, NY

Beckham family rich list revealed – as Romeo becomes the wealthiest sibling thanks to £1.2m deal

By Shannon Power
 1 day ago
THE kids of David and Victoria Beckham are quickly following in their parents' footsteps to become big money earners.

David and Victoria have three sons — Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16 — and a daughter — Harper, 10.

The Beckhams are one very lucrative family Credit: Instagram

Romeo leads the pack when it comes to the Beckham offspring after he landed a £1.2million contract to become the new face of Puma.

Insiders said the big-money deal with the sportswear giant was the first in a line of lucrative collaborations being lined up for him in the next few years.

“This is just the first of big commercial deals off the pitch for Romeo in his new career as a pro footballer," an insider told The Sun.

“Designer brand Yves Saint Laurent have shown a real interest in Romeo after he worked with them in the summer and it's likely they’ll try and snare him for another campaign.

“The future is very bright for Romeo and it won’t be long until he’s banking another million.”

Romeo, second eldest son of ex-Man United and England superstar David, 46, and Victoria, 47, splits his time between the US where he plays football and UK where the family is based.

Romeo signed for Fort Lauderdale CF in September and has played for the club on a number of occasions.

He made his name in the fashion industry and in 2011 he was named Britain’s 26th best dressed man — aged just eight.

Two years later, he signed his first big deal with Burberry and went on to star in a number of the British brand’s campaigns.

He has also modelled for Canada Goose clothing and in January was the cover model of L’Uomo Vogue for the first time.

His brother, Brooklyn, 22, also lives in the States with his fiancée, model Nicola Peltz, and earlier this month launched an online cooking show.

An avid photographer who has shot major fashion campaigns with the likes of Burberry, Brooklyn has made most of his money from modelling.

He has been a brand ambassador for major companies such as, Huawei and is thought to be worth about £7.5million.

The youngest siblings Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten, are still in school.

But Cruz might be following in his mum's footsteps to launch a music career after showing his amazing singing skills and even released a 2016 Christmas single.

Harper is also on her way to becoming just like her all-singing, all-dancing mum.

But it's the heads of the famous family who are the wealthiest.

Mother of four Victoria, 45, first started building her fortune as Posh Spice when the Spice Girls burst on to the scene in 1994.

The girl power group were one of the most successful pop acts of the 1990s and sold over 55 million records worldwide.

While Victoria is a valuable commodity jointly with her husband in "Brand Beckham", she is an astute businesswoman, and her net worth in her own right has soared to an estimated £325million.

David's worth skyrocketed this year after the former England captain, 46, nicknamed Goldenballs, signed a deal worth £15million a year over the next decade to become the country’s ambassador.

Combined with other lucrative sponsorship deals, it brings David's worth to about £330million.

Romeo, David and Victoria are the top earners of the family Credit: Instagram
Romeo just signed a £1.2 million contract with Puma among his many other modelling deals and professional football career Credit: The Mega Agency
Brother Brooklyn (L) is also doing very well for himself thanks to his own photography and modelling career Credit: INSTAGRAM/VICTORIA BECKHAM
The babies of the family, Cruz and Harper, look like they'll follow in mum Victoria's pop music career Credit: Instagram

