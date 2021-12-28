The 7 best foam rollers of 2021 to relieve muscle soreness

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Foam rolling is one of the best recovery strategies you can leverage to ease muscle soreness, whether from working out or from back pain.

Foam rolling increases blood flow to your muscles, which is helpful both before a workout as a warmup and after one when your body is stressed and tight. The act of rolling also triggers your muscles to tell your brain to change your nervous system output, explains Keaton Ray PT, DPT, CSCS, director of physical therapy and co-founder of MovementX in Portland, Oregon. This loosens the tightness in your muscles, making you feel less painful and more flexible.

You can also use it before bed to help reduce post-workout or post-day soreness, Joy Puleo, program manager at Balanced Body Education previously told Insider .

That being said, it's important to pick the right firmness, textures, and features for your personal pain tolerance and recovery needs. We evaluated the best foam rollers on the market, and those that made the cut are easy to use, effective at relieving muscle soreness, and highly durable. Check out more at the end of this guide on why you should use a foam roller regularly , how to shop for a foam roller , and a rundown of how I tested each pick .

Best foam roller overall: TB12 Vibrating Pliability Roller, $160 from TB12

The Vibrating Pliability Roller from TB12 offers four levels of vibration, a unique contour pattern that can target muscle groups, and a rugged and durable exterior.

Best grid-textured roller: TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller, starting at $30.30 from Amazon and Walmart

The TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller is the smart choice when you want to massage your knots or trigger points with several different surfaces.



Best vibrating roller: Hyperice Vyper 3 Speed Vibrating Foam Roller, $119.99 from Best Buy

If simply rolling on a foam cylinder isn't enough for your aching muscles, the Hyperice Vyper 3 Speed Vibrating Foam Roller might be just what you need.



Best softer foam roller: Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy Foam Roller, starting at $15.99 from Amazon

If regular foam rollers are too painful, opt for a medium-density roller like Gaiam's Restore to still get muscle relief.



Best budget foam roller: LuxFit Premium High-Density Foam Roller, starting at $8.94 from Amazon and LuxFit

If you're interested in giving foam rolling a try but don't want to spend a lot, the LuxFit Premium High-Density Foam Roller is your best option.



Best deep-massage foam roller: TriggerPoint Rush Roller, $40.89 from Amazon

The TriggerPoint Rush Roller has a shearing pattern for intense, targeted pressure that feels like a deep massage when you roll over it.



Best massage stick roller: Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick, $29.99 from Amazon

When the space in your gym bag doesn't allow you to lug around a six-inch-diameter foam roller, consider the svelte Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick instead.



The best vibrating foam roller and best overall

The Vibrating Pliability Roller from TB12 offers four levels of vibration, a unique contour pattern that can target muscle groups, and a rugged and durable exterior.

Pros: Four different vibration settings, contoured exterior for working specific muscle groups, durable foam construction.

Cons: Expensive

You will certainly benefit from one of the sub-$50 foam rollers on our list. But if you are serious about your workout recovery, a vibrating foam roller adds stimulation akin to a massage gun .

With different vibration settings, a contoured design that's capable of working out specific muscles, and high-quality foam construction, the TB12 Vibrating Pliability Roller is like every other foam roller on this list put together for one ideal recovery tool.

The price of this roller is really justified in its versatility. Even when the vibration settings are on, its surface, which features both rugged contour points and a smooth area, offers a varied approach to working your muscles. This makes it great for warming up for a run or a workout and recovering when you're done.

Its vibration settings add a sense of stimulation only the Hyperice Vyper matches in this guide. The goal of the vibration settings is to develop "positive brain-to-muscle neural pathways," according to the TB12 site. I liked it because it made post-workout roller sessions that much more enjoyable. — Rick Stella, health and fitness editor for Insider Reviews

The TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller is the smart choice when you want to massage your knots or trigger points with several different surfaces.

Pros: Multi-density, durable, keeps its shape, 500-pound weight limit

Cons: Might be too short for some tasks

The TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller is made of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam of varying densities and has a hollow core. EVA absorbs impact, is resistant to water and other elements, and is also easy to clean. The unique surface pattern of the Grid helps with rolling through kinks, knots, and tight muscles.

The Original Grid is 5.5-inches in diameter and 13-inches long, but you can get it in a number of different sizes. The Original has a weight limit of 500 pounds and comes with instructions as well as access to an online instructional video. TriggerPoint backs the quality of the Grid with a one-year warranty.

The best vibrating roller $119.99 FROM BEST BUY Originally $199.99 | Save 40%

If simply rolling on a foam cylinder isn't enough for your aching muscles, the Hyperice Vyper 3 Speed Vibrating Foam Roller might be just what you need.

Pros: Offers an intense deep tissue massage, built to last

Cons: Expensive, short, complaints of it not holding a charge after a few uses

The rugged outer shell of the Hyperice Vyper is made of polypropylene, which transfers vibration well, and features sixteen small ridges at an angle that dig into soft tissue. It's 6 inches in diameter and 15 inches long, weighing just 4 pounds. There are three intensity settings that range from 28 to 38 Hz. The Vyper is approved by the TSA for carrying on board flights, and it is backed by a one-year warranty.

Two of the high-profile owners of Hyperice are pro football running back Adrian Peterson and NBA star Blake Griffin, and other pro athletes in several other sports have tested and given the Vyper their seal of approval.

The best foam muscle roller $15.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $24.98 | Save 36%

If regular foam rollers are too painful, opt for a medium-density foam muscle roller like Gaiam's Restore to still get relief.

Pros: Softer density than traditional foam rollers to ease some of the pain associated with rolling, inexpensive, comes in a variety of colors, available in two sizes

Cons: May not be sufficient for anyone looking for deep muscle relief

Pain tolerance is totally personal, Ray says, so if standard foam rollers are agonizing and uncomfortable, one solution is to choose a more cushioned roller.

This medium-density foam roller, the Gaiam's Restore , provides a softer kind of massage. The Restore has a smooth surface without any grooves or patterns, so it's able to consistently deliver a much less intense experience each time you use it. It works well throughout your lower body, as well, whether you're using it to work muscles in your legs, stretching out your hips, or relieving tension in your back.

If you're interested in giving foam rolling a try but don't want to spend a lot, the LuxFit Premium High-Density Foam Roller is your best option.

Pros: Affordable, three size options, one-year warranty

Cons: Certain materials may slide along the surface without rolling, doesn't include any extras

The LuxFit Premium High-Density Foam Roller is made of two-pounds-per-cubic-foot-density molded polypropylene foam, which repels liquids. It measures 6-inches in diameter and comes in three lengths: 12, 18, and 36 inches.

LuxFit manufactures this foam roller in the United States and stands behind its quality with a one-year limited warranty. The Premium High-Density Foam Roller is the least expensive option on our list. So, it's no surprise that it doesn't come with any extras, like instructions or booklets.

The best deep-massage foam roller

The TriggerPoint Rush Roller has a shearing pattern for intense, targeted pressure that feels like a deep massage when you roll over it.

Pros: Less of a blunt pressure, feels akin to a massage or massage gun

Cons: May be too intense for some,

This uniquely patterned foam roller from TriggerPoint is designed to shear muscle tissue by kneading it in multiple directions, thereby improving mobility.

"An unpatterned foam roller is going to be the least amount of pressure on your body and provide more of a blunt force pressure, while the grid and shearing rollers will have more intense and focal stimulus. Both are highly effective, but for those of you who like more intense pressure a patterned foam roller may be for you," Ray explained.

Even though it is an intense sensation, I actually find smooth foam rollers to be too total-muscle intense. The Rush foam roller is more like a deep-tissue massage or a massage gun without lingering in one place too long, and it lets you better target specific pain spots.

"The ridges on this particular design are likely to disperse pressure along the muscles in a way that feels comfortable for those who may be more sensitive to hard blunt pressures," Ray added. —Rachael Schultz, health and fitness editor

The best massage stick roller $29.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $31.95 | Save 6%

When the space in your gym bag doesn't allow you to lug around a six-inch-diameter foam roller, consider the svelte Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick instead.

Pros: Compact, digs into tight spots, no-hassle three-year warranty

Cons: Does not apply as much pressure as on-the-floor alternatives

The Tiger Tail Massage Stick has a finely textured dense foam exterior and a plastic core. The handles feature soft-ribbed rubber grips. This model comes in three lengths: 11, 18, and 22 inches. The foam roller surface length for each of these is 10, 10, and 14 inches respectively.

The massage stick works like a rolling pin. You hold the handles and the foam rolls over your sore spots. This allows you to use the massage stick in a variety of different positions. Tiger Tail USA covers the massage stick with a three-year no-hassle warranty.

How a foam roller helps with workout recovery

There is a common misconception that foam rolling is going to "break up fascia." "Foam rolling is an excellent tool for decreasing muscle and fascial tightness, but the mechanism is not by breaking up the fascia," says Keaton Ray PT, DPT, CSCS, director of physical therapy and co-founder of MovementX in Portland.

Foam rollers work using a technique called self-myofascial release (SMR), which is basically a fancy way of saying self-massage. You start to feel muscle knots and tightness when the fascia covering the muscles is restricted. A foam roller lengthens the fascia and can be an inexpensive way to get a massage where and when you need it most (not unlike that delivered by a massage gun ).

Additionally, a foam roller works to alter your nervous system output. "When we are stressed emotionally or from physical activity, our brain sends signals to the nerves to increase the tone (tightness) in our muscles (aka your fight or flight mechanism). Through massage, acupuncture, physical therapy, or other physical pressure mediums like foam rolling, you are actually triggering the muscles to tell the brain to change the nervous system output, decreasing the tightness in the muscle and making you feel less painful and more flexible," Ray explains.

Over time, this actually improves your pain tolerance, she adds. But it's important to note that while mid-rolling pressure can feel painful, as soon as you are done with the exercise you should not have any lasting discomfort. If you have bruising, swelling, or pain after foam rolling, you are likely digging into your muscle tissue too aggressively which can cause tissue damage, Ray adds. Go lighter or choose a more cushioned foam roller.

Of course, foam rolling in isolation will not improve your performance. You want to use foam rolling as a tool in your toolbox — it's most effective when combined with a proper stretching and strengthening routine, Ray adds.

How to shop for a foam roller

Foam rollers come in all shapes and sizes, but the ideal size is generally about 6 inches in diameter and about 36 inches in length. This allows you to work most muscle groups and to use the roller in workouts. If you want to do deeper muscle work or target knots, textured foam rollers are an excellent solution.

While most rollers work using gravity (e.g., your body pushing down on the roller to produce the massaging pressure), there are several handheld solutions that fit easily in your gym bag, too.

Lastly, you want to think about your pain tolerance . "Everyone has a different tolerance to foam rolling," Ray says. Try out the roller at your gym or at your friend's house. Most have a medium- or hard-density roller. If you feel like it isn't enough pressure for you, you'll want a hard-density roller. If you feel like you want more targeted muscle or sore-sport work, opt for a grid or shearing roller. If it's too tender, opt for a medium-density roller.

And if the one you purchase hurts too much, an easy fix is to place a pillow over it and then gradually progressing the pressure over time, Ray suggests. The good news is foam rolling increases your pain tolerance over time, so slowly progressing your force on the foam roller over time will pay off.

How we tested

Each foam roller featured in this guide went through a series of tests to see how well they compared across these four categories:

Durability: Since you apply your body weight to a foam roller, durability is important. You don't want it to easily dent or cave in, and it should maintain its structural design no matter how much pressure you apply. When testing, we assessed not only how well it held up during normal use but also applied more weight that it'd typically hold to assess a sort of breaking point. The rollers featured here all held up despite the increase in pressure.

Design: A foam roller can either have a flat surface or it can feature grooves and pressure points which allows you to use it in different ways are much more valuable. TB12's roller, for instance, has several zones meant for different use cases and parts of the body, while a roller like LuxFit's is just a solid, smooth roller. Much of this comes down to personal preference or desired use, but is still a key consideration when comparing and shopping for foam rollers.

Features: Foam rollers are basic in general, but some do offer more advanced features such as the ability to vibrate (see: TB12's and Hyperice's roller) or portability (i.e. Tiger Tail's).

Value: When judging value, we looked at the combination of the three categories above in relation to each foam roller's sticker price. Since a foam roller is something you should be able to rely on for consistent and dependable muscle recovery (and even rehab), spending more on a quality roller should be seen as a long-term investment. This isn't to say the budget pick isn't still a viable option — it certainly is. But if you plan on using the roller often, want the best features and design, and are able to afford the investment, then TB12's Vibrating Pliability Roller is the best value pick considering what it offers.