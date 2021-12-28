ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'League of Legends' Publisher to Pay $100M to Over 2000 Female Employees, Contractors

By Erin Brady
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Women in gaming do not have to suffer inequity and harassment in silence — change is possible," said plaintiff and former Riot Games employee Jes...

