'League of Legends' Publisher to Pay $100M to Over 2000 Female Employees, Contractors

Support is the least impactful and the most boring role, is something you hear quite often when you play MOBA games in general. This is not different in League of Legends: Wild Rift. But the truth is the more you climb and the higher your Elo gets you will find out how important the supporting role is and how grateful your teammates will be if you truly mastered the art of the Support. In this guide, we will take a deep look into the Support role in general and discuss tips to master it in LoL Wild Rift.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO