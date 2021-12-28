ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Abu Dhabi Stopping Drivers on Highway From Dubai to Check if They Are Negative for COVID

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The city also imposed new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, capping house parties at 30 people and outside events at...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
AFP

Cyprus tightens rules after record Covid cases

Cyprus is tightening entry requirements and banning dancing after the Mediterranean island notched another record daily high of Covid-19 cases, the health minister said on Wednesday. The tougher measures were announced after an emergency cabinet meeting as the Republic of Cyprus registered a record 3,002 new coronavirus cases -- the third daily high in a row in a country whose population is around one million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Uae#Omicron
atlanticcitynews.net

Should i Rent a Luxury car in Dubai?

Dubai is one of the leading cities worldwide and the Middle East's shopping, commercial, business, and investment capital. The city presents fascinating infrastructures globally, from the Dubai International Airport to the Dubai Mall. Dubai is also a prominent tourist destination and boasts some of the world's largest hotels, fantastic resorts, and stunning desert landscapes.
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dark Side of Dubai That They Don't Want You To Know About

The living quarters of a foreign worker in DubaiFarhad Berahmann. When you hear the word “Dubai” you think of the most luxurious conditions a human being can live in due to the sort of money that is turned around in this location. Behind the huge wealth present in Dubai hides a dark truth that should show the unethical ways rich people sustain their wealth.
CBS News

France records 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

France has recorded more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the French government's efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than 1 in 100 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Dubai Becomes World's First Paperless Government

In a bid to continue digitizing the government and the lives of residents, Dubai has now become the world’s first paperless government. Announced in 2018 but finally realized this year, the move is thought to have saved an astonishing 336 million papers, along with 14 million hours of labor, and 1.3 billion Dirham ($350 million), while all government proceedings are moved online.
WORLD
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

France shuts out UK tourists over Omicron concerns

(CNN) — UK travelers are to be banned from traveling to France for tourism and will instead be required to present a "compelling reason" to enter the country. The new travel restrictions, which will be enforced from midnight on December 17, come in response to the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the French government quoting the UK government's recent statement that the UK is facing a "tidal wave" of Omicron cases in the coming days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- One month after the first COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have surged worldwde despite restrictions and vaccines though some nations haven't reported drastic increases. In one week, infections rose 13% with 5,145,488 for a total of 280,320,475 Sunday with many nations...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition

(Reuters) – World number five Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month. Spaniard Rafa Nadal, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive after taking part in the event.
TENNIS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
694K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy