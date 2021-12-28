YouTuber Jaclyn Hill announced she's engaged with a photo of herself wearing a ring that features a massive diamond

Jaclyn Hill is best known for her YouTube videos and namesake beauty brand. Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Jordan Farnum.

She made the announcement on Instagram and included a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring.

The jewelry seemingly features a massive emerald-cut stone.

Jaclyn Hill celebrated the holidays this year with a major gift: an engagement.

The YouTuber announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that food vlogger Jordan Farnum proposed to her after more than four years of dating.

She shared a photo of herself and Farnum taken after he popped the question, with Hill holding up her hand to show off her ring, which seemingly features a massive emerald-cut diamond.

"A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!😭💍" Hill wrote in the caption.

Numerous members of the online beauty community — including some of the most controversial figures — congratulated Hill in the comment section of her post.

Jeffree Star wrote, "YESSSSSSS!!!! ❤️ congratulations beautiful!!!!" and James Charles commented, "YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAY."

Fans began to speculate that Hill was engaged after she tweeted "OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG!" alongside crying emojis on Thursday.

After confirming the news days later, Hill shared in another tweet: "Omg you guys!!!! I'm going to be a bride!!!! I'm going to be Mrs. Torrey!"

Speaking with fans about their engagement, Hill revealed that Farnum had her engagement ring "for months," and that he hired videographers to capture their special moment.

"I will share the video after the new year. We're taking this time to soak up all the happiness right now," she wrote.

Jaclyn Hill did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.