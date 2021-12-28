ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill announced she's engaged with a photo of herself wearing a ring that features a massive diamond

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEgb7_0dXaUk5F00
Jaclyn Hill is best known for her YouTube videos and namesake beauty brand. Desiree Navarro/Getty Images
  • YouTuber Jaclyn Hill is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Jordan Farnum.
  • She made the announcement on Instagram and included a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring.
  • The jewelry seemingly features a massive emerald-cut stone.

Jaclyn Hill celebrated the holidays this year with a major gift: an engagement.

The YouTuber announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that food vlogger Jordan Farnum proposed to her after more than four years of dating.

She shared a photo of herself and Farnum taken after he popped the question, with Hill holding up her hand to show off her ring, which seemingly features a massive emerald-cut diamond.

"A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!😭💍" Hill wrote in the caption.

Numerous members of the online beauty community — including some of the most controversial figures — congratulated Hill in the comment section of her post.

Jeffree Star wrote, "YESSSSSSS!!!! ❤️ congratulations beautiful!!!!" and James Charles commented, "YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAY."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEJ1x_0dXaUk5F00
YouTubers including Jeffree Star and James Charles have since congratulated Jaclyn Hill. Jaclyn Hill/Instagram

Fans began to speculate that Hill was engaged after she tweeted "OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG!" alongside crying emojis on Thursday.

After confirming the news days later, Hill shared in another tweet: "Omg you guys!!!! I'm going to be a bride!!!! I'm going to be Mrs. Torrey!"

—Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) December 26, 2021

Speaking with fans about their engagement, Hill revealed that Farnum had her engagement ring "for months," and that he hired videographers to capture their special moment.

"I will share the video after the new year. We're taking this time to soak up all the happiness right now," she wrote.

—Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) December 26, 2021

Jaclyn Hill did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Trading Spaces' Sabrina Soto Is Engaged to Dean Sheremet: See Her Diamond Ring

It looks like Sabrina Soto will soon be saying yes to the dress. The Trading Spaces alum and interior designer is officially a bride-to-be after getting engaged to her boyfriend, chef Dean Sheremet, on Dec. 27—her 46th birthday. Sabrina took to Instagram a day after the proposal to share the happy news, posting a romantic selfie with Dean, 41, and a close-up of her David Alan engagement ring. "I said absolutely," she captioned the pictures, which were geotagged in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. Needless to say, her followers quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes. "Ohhh yaaaa," Sabrina's former Trading Spaces co-star Ty Pennington—who got married...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Charles
Person
Jaclyn Hill
Person
Jeffree Star
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Jewelry#Youtuber#Jaclynhill
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Confirms She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Posting A Photo Insinuating She Was Single

Bethenny Frankel definitely knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of New York legend never backs down from sharing her opinion, and that’s why she was so good at the game of reality TV. She’s a self-made business mogul who I’ve personally had mixed emotions about over the years. We love B because […] The post Bethenny Frankel Confirms She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Posting A Photo Insinuating She Was Single appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

232K+
Followers
19K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy