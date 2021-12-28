ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 Committee Defers to Biden, Won't Get Some Trump Records Due to Security Concerns

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden told the committee releasing all of the Trump administration documents could breach national security and compromise executive...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 86

Sharon Froschauer
1d ago

That's fine because they have plenty to sink his ship👍💙

Reply(14)
27
Bend & Snap
21h ago

Security concerns like the Capital police, Dem lawmakers and high brass being in on the "insurrection?"

Reply(15)
10
Rachel Merritt
7h ago

Security, yeah right. Executive Immunity. Orange talked to the 🍑, now they're peachy. Trump goes free again. This was the guy that ran, "The Apprentice." His favorite line was, "You're fired, if you let my records in.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#National Security#The National Archives#The Select Committee#The White House#The Associated Press
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
693K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy