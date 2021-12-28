ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LAPD seek Sun Valley parents under investigation for alleged child neglect

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lYmF_0dXaUemt00

Police asked the public for help Monday in finding a Sun Valley mother and father who are under investigation for alleged neglect of their three children and narcotics abuse, and said they may have take the family to Reno, Nevada.

Authorities say the couple’s youngest child, Legend Avalos, tested positive for cocaine along with the baby’s mother when the child was born on Dec. 2.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services sought a court order to place the children of Luis Avalos and Arely Anaya in protective custody. The couple’s other two children are 4-year-old Prince Anaya and 5-year-old King Anaya.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the parents were made aware of DCFS’ intention to remove their children from the home and no longer responded to phone calls, nor answered their door for social workers.

On Monday, the department spoke with detectives from the LAPD’s Foothill juvenile division and said they were seeking a court order and an arrest warrant for the parents. The LAPD responded to the family’s residence in the 8900 block of Haddon Avenue in Sun Valley, but neither the parents nor the children were located.

Witnesses told authorities that the parents fled with the children on Thursday with a possible destination of Reno, Nevada.

Anyone who has seen the family or has any information regarding their whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD’s Foothill division at 818-756-8861. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527- 3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Father pleads not guilty to kidnapping charges, knife allegation

A 29-year-old man charged with kidnapping his 23- month-old daughter from her mother’s home in the Echo Park community of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Leonardo Rosales was charged Tuesday with one count each of kidnapping and child stealing as well as an allegation that he used a knife during the crimes. The toddler was safely recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Sun Valley, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Long Beach police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is self-isolating at home, the city’s police department said Tuesday. Luna, who is stepping down from his post on Jan. 1, is “in good spirits and is hopeful he will feel better in the coming days,” police said.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Developmentally disabled woman missing from West Hollywood found safe

A 30-year-old developmentally disabled woman who went missing from her home in West Hollywood has been found safe, authorities said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives earlier Monday asked the public’s help in locating Dalia Taqali, who had last been seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of Genesee Avenue, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#Lapd#Foothill
HeySoCal

CHP: End-of-year crackdown on impaired drivers ahead of New Year’s starting Friday

An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will begin Friday. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Anti-Semitic stickers placed ‘Throughout’ Manhattan Beach, Police Say

Manhattan Beach police sought public help Thursday to find those responsible for placing stickers containing anti-Semitic hate speech “throughout the city” overnight. On Thursday, the Manhattan Beach Police Department “received calls of stickers placed throughout the city containing anti-Semitic hate speech,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Christopher Ineguez said in a statement.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

92-year-old Arcadia man last seen Wednesday night found

A Silver Alert in effect in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 92-year-old man last seen in an unincorporated area between Arcadia and Pasadena has been deactivated. Arcadia resident Frederick Schirmer was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3819 Colorado Blvd. between Rosemead Boulevard and Michillinda Avenue, according to the Arcadia Police Department.
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy