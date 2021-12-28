ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

G.I. Bill changes to help Black Americans

CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G.I. Bill has long been credited...

www.cbs46.com

New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Kilgore News Herald

Caucus of African-American Leaders applauds Black elected officials on Eastern Shore

ANNAPOLIS — Carl O. Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, expressed the Caucus's support for a resolution introduced and passed on Monday, Dec. 13, by the president of the Commissioners of Cambridge expressing their support for the newly formed Caucus of African-American Leaders on the Eastern Shore. The resolution No. 21-19 acknowledges systemic racism and pledges to work with the Caucus in eradicating racism and bigotry on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
POLITICS
Fast Company

This is the surprising force that could help crack the ‘Black ceiling’

After hundreds of millions spent on diversity programs, and scores of poetic corporate promises of imminent improvement, the stats barely budge. Black people (14 percent of the American population) have been under-represented in executive ranks for decades. In the S&P 100’s 50 largest companies, only 2% of top executives are Black.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Boomer Dad explains why America is experiencing labor issues and hits the nail on the head

Millennials and Gen Z do not necessarily look up to the boomer generation because a majority of them are condescending, often branding the younger generation as lazy. While the boomers enjoyed a fair wage and were able to live out the American Dream, the same cannot be said of the younger generations. One boomer's child took to Reddit to explain their father's take on the worker shortage and for a change, that's one boomer all of the younger generations agree with. He explained in detail how America took a turn for the worse in 1963, effectively moving money from the hands of the workers to that of the owners.
ADVOCACY
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
Elkhart Truth

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsnet5

Voices for Change: Medical Illustrations in Black and White

Growing up, I can't remember a time picking up a health book or reading through a medical pamphlet in my doctor's office where I would see the human anatomy illustrated using a Black person. The lack of Black representation in medical publications is glaring. Why? Today on Voices for Change we have two people who can answer that question: Chidiebere Ibe is a 25-year-old Nigerian medical student whose illustration of a Black fetus in a Black woman's womb went viral; and Dr. Charles Modlin is a kidney transplant surgeon and was named one of the Top 21 Black doctors in America.
SOCIETY
Boston Globe

A plan forms in Mexico: Help Americans get abortions

GUANAJUATO, Mexico — Verónica Cruz spent years defying the law in Mexico, helping thousands of women get abortions. Now that Mexico has declared that abortion is no longer a crime, Cruz and activists like her are planning to bring their mission to a country moving in the opposite direction: the United States.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KOMO News

Constant changes to COVID guidance keeps Americans guessing

WASHINGTON (TND) — Mandates, restrictions and guidance when it comes to the pandemic are changing rapidly, with officials at all levels struggling to keep up at times. There are some major shifts taking place right now, in response to both omicron and legal challenges to vaccine mandates. A growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sand Hills Express

Bill aims to provide G.I. Bill benefits to Black WWII veterans

The G.I. Bill is largely credited with helping build America’s middle class after World War II — but that economic opportunity was wrongly denied to many Black veterans. Now, some members of Congress want to correct the historical error. Vanessa Brooks’ father Lawrence served in the Pacific during...
MILITARY
NBC News

N.Y. gov. signs ‘groundbreaking’ bill to change how Asian American populations are counted

State agencies in New York will now be required to break down data for individual ethnic groups under the Asian American Pacific Islander umbrella. A bill signed last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul mandates that any state department collecting information on ethnicity or ancestry will now have to use different categories for each major Asian group, including the Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Laotian, Cambodian, Bangladeshi and Hmong communities, which the bill names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

