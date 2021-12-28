G.I. Bill changes to help Black Americans

State agencies in New York will now be required to break down data for individual ethnic groups under the Asian American Pacific Islander umbrella. A bill signed last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul mandates that any state department collecting information on ethnicity or ancestry will now have to use different categories for each major Asian group, including the Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Laotian, Cambodian, Bangladeshi and Hmong communities, which the bill names.
