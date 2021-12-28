How To Get Your Finances Straight For 2022

We all make financial mistakes but some can be more expensive than others.Research from Hargreaves Lansdown shows that we’re kicking ourselves for failing to save enough for the future.The biggest financial regret, mentioned by one person in six, was not having started saving earlier.Meanwhile, almost one in 10, says their biggest financial mistake was not having started a pension sooner and more than one in 20 regrets not putting more into their pension.Here are six financial mistakes that could cost you dearly and how you can avoid them:1 Passing up free pension cashConsider increasing your pension contributions or you could...

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO