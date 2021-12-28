Pedestrian dies after being dragged by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach Promenade area

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in the fatal striking and dragging of a pedestrian in the Long Beach Promenade area Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 4 th Street and Pine Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim and rendered first aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Investigators determined the woman had been struck by a red pickup truck in the area of 4 th Street and The Promenade and was dragged westbound on 4 th Street until becoming dislodged from the vehicle.

She was then struck by a Chevrolet Camaro and dragged to Pine Avenue, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the Camaro stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver had a valid driver’s license and was not suspected of being under the influence, according to the news release.

The first vehicle that struck the woman was last seen heading south on Pine Avenue from 4 th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 1-800-222-8477.

