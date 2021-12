Thanks to the NFL’s tiebreaker rules, the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East thanks to the outcome of a game between two AFC West teams. On the surface, nothing about that makes sense, and that is understandable. The reason it matters to Dallas is because of a metric called strength of victory, which is one of the deep tiebreakers used as needed by the NFL to determine division standings and playoff seeding. Strength of victory is simply the combined record of teams the Cowboys have beaten.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO