The 2021 All-Metro Volleyball Team

In case you didn't already know, the entire city of Bozeman and most of Montana has gone "Cat Crazy". Our beloved Bobcats are taking on North Dakota State University for the National Championship game on January the 8th down in Frisco, Texas and everybody is talking about it. It didn't take long for the game to sell out and with only a certain number of tickets allotted to Montana State University, not everyone that wanted to purchase tickets had the chance, and that left a whole lot of disappointed Bobcat fans.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO