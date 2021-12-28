ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Still no New Year’s Eve plans? Wheeling Island Casino promises to ring in 2022 with a bang

By Aliah Keller
 1 day ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Looking for something fun to do for New Year’s, but still no luck? Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is ringing in 2022 with a big party.

The Casino had to scale back last year because of COVID, but this year all your favorite New Year’s Eve festivities are returning. Those include lots of entertainment, a special buffet, and a balloon drop to ring in the New Year. There’ll also be a live band and dance floor.

If dancing’s not your thing, you could enjoy Dueling Pianos and of course slots and table games will stay open.

Casino General Manager Kim Florence said there’s something fun for everyone.

We’re coming out of some of the lingers of a pandemic and it’s really exciting to be able to welcome everyone back in a fun environment. We’re certainly taking safety precautions . We’re looking for people to come and have a good time.

Kim Florence, General Manager

There’s also something for college football fans. Florence says you can watch the college football playoff games on their big screens and wager.

If you’d like to get tickets, just go to Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack, WV | Slots, Greyhound Racing & Table Games .

