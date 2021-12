Whether you are in the same room or on another continent, multiplayer games can function as a means to bring people together. That said, nothing is quite like the experience of pushing figures around a board, rolling dice, and slaying evil with your friends. That’s where VR games like Resolution Games award-winning Demeo shine. Winner of the VR Awards game of the year 2021, Demeo uses the sense of space given to you by VR headsets to create a feeling of closeness that’s hard to get otherwise.

