The remains of the last known slave ship to bring enslaved people to the US from Africa are being studied by researchers to discover the fate of its passengers’ descendants. First reported by National Geographic, the remains of the Cotilda are remarkably well preserved in the muddy banks of the Mobile River in Alabama. The ship was first identified in 2019, but researchers have discovered that as much as two-thirds of ship's original structure is still intact, including the hold where 110 enslaved people were kept during the ship's last journey. According to researchers, the Cotilda left the West...

