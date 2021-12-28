ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Effect of afforestation on soil fungal community structure is greater than spatial distance

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfforestation is an important strategy to enhance terrestrial carbon sink. It alters regional landscapes and affects microbial processes in soil ecosystems. In particular, soil fungi, which play an important role in carbon and nitrogen cycling, could be greatly affected. However, at a watershed scale, the changes of soil fungal communities under...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Depth dependence of climatic controls on soil microbial community activity and composition

Subsoil microbiomes play important roles in soil carbon and nutrient cycling, yet our understanding of the controls on subsoil microbial communities is limited. Here, we investigated the direct (mean annual temperature and precipitation) and indirect (soil chemistry) effects of climate on microbiome composition and extracellular enzyme activity throughout the soil profile across two elevation-bioclimatic gradients in central California, USA. We found that microbiome composition changes and activity decreases with depth. Across these sites, the direct influence of climate on microbiome composition and activity was relatively lower at depth. Furthermore, we found that certain microbial taxa change in relative abundance over large temperature and precipitation gradients only in specific soil horizons, highlighting the depth dependence of the climatic controls on microbiome composition. Our finding that the direct impacts of climate are muted at depth suggests that deep soil microbiomes may lag in their acclimation to new temperatures with a changing climate.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo was preparing to hatch like a bird

Scientists on Tuesday announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken. The fossil was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China and belonged to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaur, which the...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afforestation#Community Structure#Forestation#Soil Moisture#Spatial#Ascomycota#Basidiomycota
Phys.org

Melted imidazole as solvent to fabricate a porous carbon supported catalyst

This study is led by Dr. Shaojun Dong (Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences). At the beginning of this work, researchers wanted to design a simple method to synthesize Co nanoparticles. This is because that the Co NPs are very active for various catalytic reactions such as dehydrogenation and hydrogenation reactions, the selective oxidation of alcohols, and Fischer–Tropsch syntheses. Encapsulation of Co NPs with porous carbon is an effective approach for preventing aggregation and leaching of Co NPs, thus improving their activity and stability. "In most synthesis methods, the carbon sources are often solid materials, which need additional solvent to dissolve and re-separate. If these carbon sources can be melted and used as solvents, the synthesis steps will be greatly simplified" Shaojun says.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The mystery of the small dimensionless number with a big effect

Non-dimensional numbers may sound like a scary, incomprehensible term reserved for scientists in a laboratory, but you have more experience with them than you know. The Mach number measures the speed of an object relative to the speed of sound, so whether measuring in kilometers per second or miles per hour, Mach 2 is always twice the speed of sound. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide, R0 is an important number constantly in the news that measures how many people a person will infect over the course of an illness, whether that time period is days, weeks or months.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Differentiating friends from foes in the fungal root microbiome

Complex microbial communities inhabit plants and modulate their development. Roots especially, host a wide diversity of micro-organisms—including bacteria and fungi—that directly influence plant health. Researchers from the MPIPZ previously discovered that these fungi are important members of the root microbiome that can promote plant growth, but only when they are kept in check by the combined action of the host innate immune system and root-inhabiting bacteria.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Tree growth response to soil nutrients and neighborhood crowding varies between mycorrhizal types

Tree growth is an important part of forest dynamics, the symbiosis between trees and mycorrhizal fungi (e.g., arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM), ectomycorrhizal (EM) and dual-mycorrhizal (AEM)) can improve species ability to absorb nutrients and adapt to the local environment, which ultimately results in the difference of species response to biotic and abiotic factors. However, it remains unclear how species with different mycorrhizal associations exhibit growth responses to local abiotic and biotic gradients.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Phys.org

Understanding the entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells

The biology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, remains partially elusive. Understanding viral mechanisms is a key factor in developing effective treatment strategies against the outbreak. Now, Keesiang Lim and Richard Wong from Kanazawa University and colleagues have shown how the virus is equipped to enter human cells in real-time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic effects of crop residue and microbial inoculant on soil properties and soil disease resistance in a Chinese Mollisol

The soil-borne disease caused by Fusarium graminearum seriously affects the corn quality. Straw can greatly improve soil quality, but the effect is limited by its nature and environmental factors. This study explored the impact of straw-JF-1(biocontrol bacteria) combination on soil environment and soil disease resistance. The results showed that the combined treatment increased the proportion of soil large and small macro-aggregates by 22.50 and 3.84%, with soil organic carbon (SOC) content by 16.18 and 16.95%, respectively. Compared to treatment with returning straw to the field alone, the straw-JF-1 combination increased the soil content of humic acid, fulvic acid, and humin by 14.06, 5.50, and 4.37%, respectively. Moreover, A metagenomics showed that returning straw to the field alone increased the abundance of disease-causing fungi (Fusarium and Plectosphaerella), however, the straw-JF-1 combination significantly suppressed this phenomenon as well as improved the abundance of probiotic microorganisms such as Sphingomonas, Mortierella, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas. Functional analysis indicated that the combination of straw and JF-1 improved some bacterial functions, including inorganic ion transport and metabolism, post-translational modification/protein turnover/chaperones and function unknown, fungal functions associated with plant and animal pathogens were effectively inhibited. Pot experiments showed that the straw-JF-1 combination effectively inhibited the Fusarium graminearum induced damage to maize seedlings. Therefore, the combination of straw and JF-1 could be a practical method for soil management.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Success: Healthy soil feeds farm, community

MANAWA, Wis. – Dan and Ruth Boerst of Manawa farm with soil-health practices to help mitigate the effects of food insecurity in their rural-American town. They partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement a variety of soil-health and conservation practices, helping heal their land while preparing it to be in the best condition to grow crops and produce for a local food pantry.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers develop specific and sensitive Cas12c-based nucleic acid detection platform

The prokaryotic clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (CRISPR/Cas) protein system has been reconstructed for a revolutionary targeted genome modification platform and nucleic acid detection tool. Restricted by the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) requirement, specificity, and efficiency, more Cas proteins need to be characterized and adapted for genome editing and other applications. The RNA-guided DNA interference activity and ssDNA (single-strand DNA) trans-cleavage activity of Cas12c (subtypes V–C) has not been reconstructed in vitro, limiting its genome editing and nucleic acid detection applications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Climate and soil determine the distribution of plant traits

An international research team succeeded in identifying global factors that explain the diversity of form and function in plants. Led by the University of Zurich, the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and the University of Leipzig, the researchers collected and analyzed plant data from around the world. For the first time, they showed for characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span how strongly these are determined by climate and soil properties. Insights derived from this could be crucial to improving Earth system models with regard to the role of plant diversity.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers use electron microscope to turn nanotube into tiny transistor

An international team of researchers have used a unique tool inserted into an electron microscope to create a transistor that's 25,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. The research, published in the journal Science, involves researchers from Japan, China, Russia and Australia who have worked on the...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Light-independent metabolic pathways regulate astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus

A research team led by Prof. Liu Jianguo from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that light-independent metabolic pathways, in addition to light-dependent metabolic pathways, can also regulate astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus. Their findings were published in Bioresource Technology. Astaxanthin has multiple application prospects in...
WILDLIFE
Agriculture Online

Plant diversity builds healthy soils, carbon, and crop resilience

Brendon Rockey’s third-generation irrigated potato farm at Center, Colorado, may be steeped in family heritage, but the operation is far from traditional. Potatoes grow side by side with companion crops such as buckwheat and chickpeas. Flowering strips cross the fields, making habitat for beneficial insects. Season-long cover crops grow on half the farm, providing grazing for cattle and sheep and a nutrient-dense diet for soil organisms.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Controlled burning of natural environments could help offset our carbon emissions

Planting trees and suppressing wildfires do not necessarily maximize the carbon storage of natural ecosystems. A new study has found that prescribed burning can actually lock in or increase carbon in the soils of temperate forests, savannahs and grasslands. The finding points to a new method of manipulating the world's...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The perspective from space unlocks the Amazon water cycle

The Amazon basin is the world's largest river basin, with intricate and complex hydrology. It stretches across seven nations and feeds 4 of the 10 largest rivers in the world. The basin encompasses dense tropical forests, extensive floodplains, and interconnected wetlands. The region also receives a lot of rain—approximately 2,200 millimeters (86 inches) per year. Gaining a better understanding of Amazon hydrology is essential, especially in light of the ongoing environmental changes across the basin, with increasing floods, droughts, dam building, and deforestation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy