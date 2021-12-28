Effect of afforestation on soil fungal community structure is greater than spatial distance

The soil-borne disease caused by Fusarium graminearum seriously affects the corn quality. Straw can greatly improve soil quality, but the effect is limited by its nature and environmental factors. This study explored the impact of straw-JF-1(biocontrol bacteria) combination on soil environment and soil disease resistance. The results showed that the combined treatment increased the proportion of soil large and small macro-aggregates by 22.50 and 3.84%, with soil organic carbon (SOC) content by 16.18 and 16.95%, respectively. Compared to treatment with returning straw to the field alone, the straw-JF-1 combination increased the soil content of humic acid, fulvic acid, and humin by 14.06, 5.50, and 4.37%, respectively. Moreover, A metagenomics showed that returning straw to the field alone increased the abundance of disease-causing fungi (Fusarium and Plectosphaerella), however, the straw-JF-1 combination significantly suppressed this phenomenon as well as improved the abundance of probiotic microorganisms such as Sphingomonas, Mortierella, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas. Functional analysis indicated that the combination of straw and JF-1 improved some bacterial functions, including inorganic ion transport and metabolism, post-translational modification/protein turnover/chaperones and function unknown, fungal functions associated with plant and animal pathogens were effectively inhibited. Pot experiments showed that the straw-JF-1 combination effectively inhibited the Fusarium graminearum induced damage to maize seedlings. Therefore, the combination of straw and JF-1 could be a practical method for soil management.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO