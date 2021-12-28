ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2 others enter protocols

Atlanta Hawks guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malik Ellison and center Gorgui Dieng entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, boosting the team’s total to 13 players on the list.

The trio joins John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams and Delon Wright.

Bogdanovic, 29, is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 24 games (22 starts) this season.

Dieng, 31, has chipped in an average of 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28 games (one start) in 2021-22.

Ellison, 25, has yet to play in an NBA game in his career. He signed a 10-day contract on Saturday.

The Hawks on Tuesday announced the signing of forward Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract.

Tillman averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 14 games (nine starts) with Atlanta’s G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

–Field Level Media

Related
blackchronicle.com

Atlante Hawks’ Trae Young Proposes To Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Trae Young took his biggest shot yet after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller, and it was nothing but net. The 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks superstar dropped Instagram flicks of himself getting on bended knee and popping the big question on Friday (Dec.17). In the photos, Young can be seen presenting a ring box to visibly stunned Miller with white rose petals on the floor, blue balloons, and the words “Marry me” on the television screen behind them. In the caption for the post, Young wrote, “what a night.”
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Three More Hawks Enter Protocols Six Days Before Facing Blazers

Atlanta Hawks have entered coronavirus protocols: Malik Ellison, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Gorgui Deng, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, bringing the total number of Hawks in health and safety protocols to 13. The Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers in less than a week on January 3rd. The ten other players...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gorgui Dieng placed in health and safety protocols for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Gorgui Dieng has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Dieng is the latest Hawks player to be placed in protocols. He'll miss Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls at the very least, and he'll likely be sidelined for a couple more games as well.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Wes Iwundu clears protocols, available Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Wes Iwundu has cleared COVID protocols and will join the Hawks for Wednesday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Iwundu signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks last week and played 23 minutes in his debut before landing in protocols. The Hawks still have 12 other players listed out Wednesday due to protocols and another two sidelined by injury, so Iwundu could play a meaningful role if his conditioning is fine.
NBA
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
