Eagles to separate QBs as a COVID-19 precaution

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and his backups will be kept apart at the team training facility to try to keep COVID-19 from wiping out the team’s quarterback corps.

The Eagles (8-7) sit in wild-card position entering the Week 17 game on Sunday against the host Washington Football Team (6-9).

“We’re going to definitely make even more adjustments than what we need to just keep everybody safe,” coach Nick Sirianni told the media Monday. “The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We’re going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms.”

Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett are the Eagles’ other quarterbacks.

Washington coach Ron Rivera knows the feeling of having a COVID-infected quarterback room. When the Eagles beat Washington 27-17 on Dec. 21, Washington was in the throes of a COVID-19 crisis. Starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen both were on the reserve/COVID-19 list, forcing Rivera to turn to Garrett Gilbert, who hadn’t started a game in more than a year.

Saints rookie Ian Book also started Monday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins as New Orleans’ experienced quarterbacks — Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian — tested positive for COVID-19.

“To win this game this week, we’re going to need all hands on deck,” Sirianni said. “And so what is the best course of action? Obviously I’m talking to our doctors and our trainers.”

The Eagles placed defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Andre Chachere and defensive end Tarron Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing their total seven.

Philadelphia could clinch a wild-card spot with a win over Washington and some help. The Eagles close the season Jan. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, who have clinched the NFC East title.

–Field Level Media

