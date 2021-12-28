ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White shares secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

By CNN
 1 day ago
Betty White, a national treasure, is just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White told People Magazine ahead of the milestone.

White shared her secret to longevity, joking that she tries to “avoid anything green” in her diet, reported CNN.

“I think it’s working,” she quipped.

White has starred in series like “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” over the years and says she now lives a quieter life, playing crossword puzzles and card games, according to the magazine. She also loves to watch wildlife documentaries, “Jeopardy!” and golf.

But, if you’re wondering what the key to happiness is, White said she works to “always find the positive” in her life.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said.

