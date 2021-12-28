ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Be careful driving in the snow

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq9PZ_0dXaQPdi00

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – Snow could make driving difficult.

One mistake can catch even the most seasoned driver.

Don’t forget to adjust your speeds to account for lower traction.

Increase your following distance to help avoid crashes in case you have a hard time stopping.

And increase and decrease your speed slowly.

Staying safe comes down to planning.

“Give yourself enough time for wherever you’re going so that you don’t feel pressure to drive any faster than what it is safe to do so,” said Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck.

Don’t forget to be prepared, by having an emergency kit in your car, including extra food and water and a blanket in case you are stuck in your car for a long period of time.

You should make sure you know what the weather will do.

A great way to do that, download our First Alert Weather App to get current weather information and updates from our First Alert meteorologists .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
More Gundersen employees seek wellness services from Employee Assistance Program
La Crosse garbage company offers pointers on disposing of holiday trash
Gundersen has record-setting COVID testing day, will begin capping daily tests
French Island residents reflect on one year of living with contaminated water

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: I-94 near Eau Claire reopened after crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Eau Claire have been reopened following a Wednesday morning crash. According to WisDOT, the crash happened about 9 a.m. near the U.S. Highway 53 interchange. All lanes of I-94 were closed from exit 68 to exit 81 until noon. No other information about the crash was released. Recent...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

COVID-19 testing up at Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —Demand for COVID-19 testing continues at La Crosse’s health-care centers. Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System say testing numbers are climbing. And testing Monday at the health system doubled when compared to before Thanksgiving. “With the holiday recently, our best guess is that we may see an increase in some demand for the next maybe two...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Water Contamination#Driving#Traffic Accident#La Crosse Co#Recent News Headlines#News 8#Covid
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse charities reflect on donations this year, note more work to do

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Charities are reflecting on how they did financially, the people they have helped and the volunteers who donated their time this year, as 2021 winds down. “In the shelters, in the outreach centers,” said Ann Kappauff, executive director of New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers. Others have given their money. “Persons have really reached down deep...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen has record-setting COVID testing day, will begin capping daily tests

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is capping services at its North Side testing site at 600 tests a weekday, and 300 tests a day on weekends and holidays. Gundersen announced the new protocol after its busiest day yet. The drive-through service served nearly 700 patients in need of COVID-19 testing today. Mayo Clinic Health System maxed out...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse commodores provide grants to kids with special needs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Inspired by his granddaughter with special needs, 2007 Riverfest commodore Steven Earp, and other commodores began the Riverfest Commodore Foundation Kids in Need Fund. For the past five years, the Fund has been providing grants for kids with special needs. “We’ve seen a lot families who fell through the cracks,” said Earp. Steven Earp, the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Blood drive meets need in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A blood drive is meeting a need in our community. The “La Crosse Gives Back” drive was held Wednesday in the Radisson Hotel Ballroom. It’s the third in series in honor of Tara Molling, who has Multiple Myeloma. Blood is used for treatments for Molling and others, so your donations are important. “We are always...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

French Island residents reflect on one year of living with contaminated water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Exactly one year ago, Residents of French Island learned they were drinking water contaminated with high levels of PFAS, a man-made chemical that is toxic to the human body. “It’s one of the scariest things that’s happened to me in my life,” said Jim Boisen. The fear of harming your loved ones, unknowingly. “My friends,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pet food donation from Hillside Animal Hospital supports WAFER in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Thousands of pounds of food will help La Crosse’s furry family members. The large donation to WAFER Food Pantry came from Hillside Animal Hospital’s 12th annual pet food drive. If someone doesn’t have enough money for food for themselves, they are likely struggling to feed their pet. “Often times people that are living alone, that’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
859
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy