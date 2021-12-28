Be careful driving in the snow

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – Snow could make driving difficult.

One mistake can catch even the most seasoned driver.

Don’t forget to adjust your speeds to account for lower traction.

Increase your following distance to help avoid crashes in case you have a hard time stopping.

And increase and decrease your speed slowly.

Staying safe comes down to planning.

“Give yourself enough time for wherever you’re going so that you don’t feel pressure to drive any faster than what it is safe to do so,” said Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck.

Don’t forget to be prepared, by having an emergency kit in your car, including extra food and water and a blanket in case you are stuck in your car for a long period of time.

You should make sure you know what the weather will do.

A great way to do that, download our First Alert Weather App to get current weather information and updates from our First Alert meteorologists .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.